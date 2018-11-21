Insane Deals On Extended Storage For Your Chromebook [Stocking Stuffers]

There are so many Chromebooks in so many configurations these days, it is tough to nail down which device to buy and which configuration to select once you’ve landed on a model.

One of the main contributing factors to this selection for many is internal storage. Sure, we’ve seen more Chromebooks with better baseline storage over the past year, but 32GB and 64GB models are still quite prevelant across the board in the world of Chrome OS.

While I’d still argue most users would be fine in this ecosystem with 64GB, there are users who want to store more local media and files. But when the desired device doesn’t ship with a larger storage options (like the HP x2, for instance), users are stuck between choosing a device and choosing storage.

SD cards aren’t perfect for extending system storage just yet, but it is becoming an increasingly good solution as Chrome OS matures. More Android apps are able to leverage SD cards and Linux apps are also gaining support for read/write support as well. I don’t know that we’ll ever see the day that apps can be directly installed on removable storage, but nearly every other file type should eventually be supported.

This leads me to the real news of the day: a ridiculous deal on Samsung’s best microSD cards across the board.

These prices may change, so I’d recommend jumping on this deal ASAP, but Amazon is currently offering the Samsung EVO Select MicroSD Cards with Adapter for as little as $5.99 for the 32GB and as little as $44.99 for a whopping 256GB version.

THAT IS RIDICULOUS!! So, if you are headed to the comments to complain about the things you can’t do on a Chromebook with an SD card, save yourself the time. We aren’t here to argue the good/bad of SD card support: we’re here to share a silly deal that you can get for yourself or a loved one for the holidays. Even if SD cards can’t do everything you want, the ability to simply store media files can take a ton of load off your system’s internal storage, and that’s a massive win at these prices.

Hit the link below to take advantage of this crazy deal and if I were you, I’d do it fast! No telling how long this will last.

Shop Samsung SD Cards on Amazon