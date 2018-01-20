Pixelbook Skins: dbrand Heard You

The People Have Spoken

A few weeks back we published a plea to dbrand to expand their wildly popular skins and wraps to include Google’s Pixelbook. As somewhat expected, the infamous @robot explained that there just wasn’t enough consumer demand for the product to make sense and they’d let us know if anything changes.

Well, it changed.

If I received an email from dbrand about the update, I must have overlooked it amongst all the CES 2018 news but it looks like the maker of the skins has heard the cry of the people and you can now order custom skins for your Pixelbook.

All the way down to the logo, you can make your Pixelbook your own by skinning the top, bottom, glass and trackpad for a unique look that’s sure to turn heads. For around $35, you can add the premium wraps all the way around your Pixelbook.

Yes, I know there are many alternatives and that’s great but the fact that dbrand took notice of the Pixelbook and was will to devote time and resources to fit it with a skin and in turn, their branding, is a big step in Chromebooks capturing the public eye.

You can check out all the options and customize your own dbrand skin here.

They’ve even published a quick how-to on applying your new skin to the Pixelbook.

While probably unlikely, I like to think our petition and your voice had a hand in making this happen but the world may never know. We got skins and that’s what matters.

Shop dbrand On Amazon