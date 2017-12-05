Hey dbrand, Let’s Skin A Pixelbook



Personalizing your Chromebook should be as unique as you are. Skins, decals, wraps and even old-school bumper stickers can make your device one-of-a-kind but where does one go to find such wonderful trappings?

Chromebook accessories, like the devices themselves, have been formerly relegated to niche markets and limited resources. Thankfully, there are a few companies out there that can spruce up your Chromebook and make it stand out.

There are a few companies here and there that offer things like silicone keyboard covers, sleeves and even cases for your Chromebook but if it’s real personalization you want, skins are where it’s at. Unfortunately, the options are few and that needs to change.

skinit

One of the most popular “wrap” companies, skinit offer 3M vinyl skins for numerous mobile devices but they also have wraps for a number of Chromebooks as well as Google Home. Choose from pre-made skins from your favorite sports teams, Disney, DC Comics and more.

For an even more personalized experience, skinit will let you create your own Chromebook wrap with their editor that allows you to upload photos and even add text. The devices are limited to only a few, recent Chrome devices like the Samsung Chromebook Plus, HP 11 G5 and yes, the Pixelbook.

Shop skinit for Chromebooks On Amazon

decalgirl

Don’t let the name fool you. DecalGirl has a wide variety Chromebook wraps for close twenty devices and they range anywhere from Carbon fiber to Barn Wood and everything in between. These skins will wrap your Chromebook inside and out. Starting at under $20, DecalGirl is a great place to accessorize your Chromebook.

Shop DecalGirl

dbrand

Wait, dbrand doesn’t make skins for Chromebooks.

No, they do not and that’s what has brought us here. Ready or not, Chromebooks are making their prime-time debut. The launch of Google’s Pixelbook has created a new public awareness of our favorite operating system and manufacturers will soon be launching a new generation of devices to meet Chrome OS’s new-found popularity.

Dbrand is arguably the most popular producer of skins for high-profile devices like the Pixel XL2, iPhones, OnePlus and more. They even offer a few wraps for Dell XPS and AlienWare PCs but Chromebooks have yet to fall under their radar.

My esteemed colleague, Benjamin P., posed this question to dbrand via email:

Do you have plans to support skins for the Pixelbook and Pen?

Benjamin went so far as to offer up his own, personal Pixelbook for dbrand to use to customize the fit for Google’s flagship Chromebook. Here is dbrand’s response:

Unfortunately, there just simply isn’t enough demand to justify the time and financial commitment associated with adding that device to our portfolio at this time.

There you have it. We get it dbrand. You guys have a business to run. So, I thought I would stir a public rally cry and see if there is enough interest in Chromebook skins to grab dbrand’s attention.

I understand, many of you have no interest in covering your beautiful Pixelbook with a vinyl skin and I don’t fault you one bit. However, there are clearly those that would and after a quick tweet this afternoon, it appears there are quite a few Samsung Chromebook Pro/Plus users that would like to do the same.

Dbrand offers some of the hottest skins and is praised by and partnered with some of the biggest tech reviewers in the world like MKBHD and Unbox Therapy. Now that the Pixelbook has changed the face of Chrome OS, it’s time Chromebooks get some first class treatment.

If this is something you’d like to see, here’s what you can do to help. Head over to our Twitter page and retweet our plea to dbrand. If you are feeling really advantageous, slide over to dbrand.com com and shoot them an email expressing your desire to see some Chromebook skins.

@dbrand Hey guys, how much demand do you need before you will consider making a skin for the Google Pixelbook? — Chrome Unboxed (@chromeunboxed) December 4, 2017

If demand drives supply, let’s create a buzz and see what happens.

Special thanks to Benjamin for heralding the cause. If dbrand hear’s our cry, I’ll buy your first Pixelbook skin.