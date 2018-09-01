Pixelbook Owners Rejoice! Chrome OS 68 Is Finally Here

It has been three weeks and some change since developers released Chrome OS 68 to the public. Following a major hiccup, a rollback of the update server and a second iteration of the Stable release, Chromebook users on version 67 can finally join the rest of us on the newest release.

I woke up to multiple reports that the Pixelbook, still on Chrome OS 67, was finally receiving the update to 68. I quickly hopped over to the Chrome release server page to confirm that all devices save one now have the latest version of Chrome OS.

The Acer Chromebook Tab 10 is now the only device still on Chrome OS 67 with the exception of those Chromebooks that have reached End of Life and are no longer receiving updates.

The Acer Tablet is still the only true Chromebook tablet on the market. This is likely the reason behind further delays in updating to Chrome OS 68. A lot of new tablet-centric features are arriving in the current and subsequent releases of the operating system and the Chromebook Tab 10 is most likely getting special attention to ensure the user experience is optimized for the unique device.

Regardless, it’s good to see nearly all Chromebooks on the same version especially considering we are now only a couple of weeks out from the next major update that will bring us Chrome OS 69.

All of this is ramping up to what could be a watershed release of version 70 of Chrome OS which should coincide very closely with Google’s rumored hardware event in early October.

The growing number of new features and UI upgrades we are seeing from Chrome OS lend a lot of weight to our suspicions that Google has a lot more in store for October than just some new phones. Stay tuned for continuing coverage of some more features we’ve unearthed.

If you haven’t received the update to Chrome OS 68, head to the “About Chrome OS” tab in your settings menu and start mashing that “check for update” button. It’s headed your way.

