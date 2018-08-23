Chrome OS 68 Arrives, Again

Two weeks ago, the Chrome OS team pulled the trigger on the update to version 68 of our favorite operating system but alas, all was not well. In the days following, most users were able to receive the update but a nasty bug promted the team of developers to halt the release due some pretty serious wifi connectivity issues surrounding the 802.11r Fast BSS Transition Support in the update.

At this point, I was beginning to think Google was going to just forgo re-releasing version 68 to the update server since the launch of Chrome OS 69 is just a couple of weeks away.

That is not the case.

The Chrome Release Blog has announced an updated version of Chrome OS 68 and it appears to be live for a number of devices. For most, the original update to Chrome OS 68 was likely installed on your Chromebook and if you didn’t have any wifi issues, life has moved on as normal.

If you missed the update or was forced to revert to 67, a fresh(hopefully bug-free) version of Chrome OS 68 is coming down the pike. Like most releases as of late, only a portion of devices are listed to receive the update with the rest of us likely to see it in early next week.

Below you will find the devices that have had version 68.0.3440.118 of Chrome OS pushed to the update server. If you’re on the list, time to mash that update button.

Acer C7 Chromebook (C710)

Acer C720 Chromebook

Acer Chromebase

Acer Chromebase 24

Acer Chromebook 13 (CB5-311)

Acer Chromebook 15 (CB3-531)

Acer Chromebox

Acer Chromebox CXI2

AOpen Chromebase Commercial

AOpen Chromebox Commercial

ASI Chromebook

ASUS Chromebit CS10

ASUS Chromebook C200MA

ASUS Chromebook C201PA

ASUS Chromebook C300MA

ASUS Chromebox CN60

ASUS Chromebox CN62

Bobicus Chromebook 11

Chromebook 11 (C730 / CB3-111)

Chromebook 11 (C735)

Consumer Chromebook

Crambo Chromebook

CTL N6 Education Chromebook

Dell Chromebook 11 (3120)

Education Chromebook

eduGear Chromebook R

Edxis Chromebook

Edxis Education Chromebook

Google Chromebook Pixel

Haier Chromebook 11 G2

HEXA Chromebook Pi

HP Chromebook 11 1100-1199 / HP Chromebook 11 G1

HP Chromebook 11 2000-2099 / HP Chromebook 11 G2

HP Chromebook 11 2100-2199 / HP Chromebook 11 G3

HP Chromebook 11 2200-2299 / HP Chromebook 11 G4/G4 EE

HP Chromebook 14

HP Chromebook 14 ak000-099 / HP Chromebook 14 G4

HP Chromebook 14 x000-x999 / HP Chromebook 14 G3

JP Sa Couto Chromebook

Lenovo 100S Chromebook

Lenovo N20 Chromebook

Lenovo N21 Chromebook

Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Chromebook

Lenovo Thinkpad X131e Chromebook

LG Chromebase 22CB25S

LG Chromebase 22CV241

M&A Chromebook

RGS Education Chromebook

Samsung Chromebook

Samsung Chromebook 2 11″

Samsung Chromebook 2 13″

Senkatel C1101 Chromebook

Toshiba Chromebook

Toshiba Chromebook 2

True IDC Chromebook

Videonet Chromebook

As soon as more devices are added, we will be sure to let you know.

