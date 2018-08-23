Chrome OS 68 Arrives, Again

Two weeks ago, the Chrome OS team pulled the trigger on the update to version 68 of our favorite operating system but alas, all was not well. In the days following, most users were able to receive the update but a nasty bug promted the team of developers to halt the release due some pretty serious wifi connectivity issues surrounding the 802.11r Fast BSS Transition Support in the update.
At this point, I was beginning to think Google was going to just forgo re-releasing version 68 to the update server since the launch of Chrome OS 69 is just a couple of weeks away.
That is not the case.
The Chrome Release Blog has announced an updated version of Chrome OS 68 and it appears to be live for a number of devices. For most, the original update to Chrome OS 68 was likely installed on your Chromebook and if you didn’t have any wifi issues, life has moved on as normal.
If you missed the update or was forced to revert to 67, a fresh(hopefully bug-free) version of Chrome OS 68 is coming down the pike. Like most releases as of late, only a portion of devices are listed to receive the update with the rest of us likely to see it in early next week.
Below you will find the devices that have had version 68.0.3440.118 of Chrome OS pushed to the update server. If you’re on the list, time to mash that update button.
- Acer C7 Chromebook (C710)
- Acer C720 Chromebook
- Acer Chromebase
- Acer Chromebase 24
- Acer Chromebook 13 (CB5-311)
- Acer Chromebook 15 (CB3-531)
- Acer Chromebox
- Acer Chromebox CXI2
- AOpen Chromebase Commercial
- AOpen Chromebox Commercial
- ASI Chromebook
- ASUS Chromebit CS10
- ASUS Chromebook C200MA
- ASUS Chromebook C201PA
- ASUS Chromebook C300MA
- ASUS Chromebox CN60
- ASUS Chromebox CN62
- Bobicus Chromebook 11
- Chromebook 11 (C730 / CB3-111)
- Chromebook 11 (C735)
- Consumer Chromebook
- Crambo Chromebook
- CTL N6 Education Chromebook
- Dell Chromebook 11 (3120)
- Education Chromebook
- eduGear Chromebook R
- Edxis Chromebook
- Edxis Education Chromebook
- Google Chromebook Pixel
- Haier Chromebook 11 G2
- HEXA Chromebook Pi
- HP Chromebook 11 1100-1199 / HP Chromebook 11 G1
- HP Chromebook 11 2000-2099 / HP Chromebook 11 G2
- HP Chromebook 11 2100-2199 / HP Chromebook 11 G3
- HP Chromebook 11 2200-2299 / HP Chromebook 11 G4/G4 EE
- HP Chromebook 14
- HP Chromebook 14 ak000-099 / HP Chromebook 14 G4
- HP Chromebook 14 x000-x999 / HP Chromebook 14 G3
- JP Sa Couto Chromebook
- Lenovo 100S Chromebook
- Lenovo N20 Chromebook
- Lenovo N21 Chromebook
- Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Chromebook
- Lenovo Thinkpad X131e Chromebook
- LG Chromebase 22CB25S
- LG Chromebase 22CV241
- M&A Chromebook
- RGS Education Chromebook
- Samsung Chromebook
- Samsung Chromebook 2 11″
- Samsung Chromebook 2 13″
- Senkatel C1101 Chromebook
- Toshiba Chromebook
- Toshiba Chromebook 2
- True IDC Chromebook
- Videonet Chromebook
As soon as more devices are added, we will be sure to let you know. In the meantime, don’t forget to subscribe below. We’ve got some more exciting stuff headed your way from the Developer channel of Chrome OS.