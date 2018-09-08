Deja Vu: New Pixelbook 2 Leaked Via Online Ad

We’re exactly one month out from Google’s next hardware event and like last year, there are a lot of rumors buzzing around October 9th launch of the Pixel 3 phone lineup as well as the possibility of multiple Pixelbooks. Just hours ago, Robby shared a video of a yet-to-be-released Chromebook that is what we believe to be Google’s first detachable Chromebook, ‘Nocturne’.

For those of you who weren’t following the Pixelbook a.k.a. ‘Eve’ last year, about two weeks prior to the #madebygoogle event in San Francisco online ads were spotted for the new Chromebook that was still under wraps by the crew in Mountain View. It appears that Google may have let the cat out of the bag yet again this year.

An anonymous reader just emailed in that he was cruising the web when he saw what appears to be an Ad Choices advertisement for a Chromebook. No biggie. If you’re like me you get curated Chromebook ads on just about every site you visit. This one looked just like any other Chromebook ad that would take you to Google’s Chromebook page or perhaps even the Google Store.

Except for one thing.

That is not the first generation Pixelbook. The glass back, screen size and design all look very much the same minus one, not-so-insignificant detail.

THOSE BEZELS!!!

Take a closer look at the mystery device next to the current Pixelbook.



The real estate around this display has been greatly reduced and not just the sides and top like we saw in Lenovo’s latest release. The bottom bezel has been reduced enough that it could even be considered attractive and that, my friends, is a rarity for Chromebooks.

The reader did point out that when he clicked the ad it took him to the Pixelbook page of the Google Store. Last year, the leaked ad landed users on a 404 error page which makes sense seeing that the Pixelbook didn’t technically exist as far as the public was concerned. This advertisement pointing to the existing Pixelbook page at the Google Store is a pretty solid sign that we are looking at the second generation Pixelbook convertible.

If we are lucky, we will see a detachable sibling on stage next to the device depicted above. Only 31 more days to wait…

We’ll see you in New York.

