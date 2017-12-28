LG Debuts Google Assistant Speaker Ahead Of CES



LG’s presence at CES in recent years has been nothing short of overwhelming. One of the largest and showiest exhibits on the show floor, LG offers up a little something for tech lover in all of us.

Apart from the Dolby Atmos Sound Bar, most of their products were outside of our scope last year but we couldn’t help but take a little time to enjoy the LG experience in all of its glory. The highly underrated LG Gram, super high-def TVs galore and even smart appliances adorned what was one of the most visually enticing booths at CES 2017.

This year, it looks like LG is planning a repeat of the hardware extravaganza with a whole new lineup of speakers for every occasion. On the go, at home and sounds systems for the all-in-one system in a box for those who want premium sound really, really loud.

LG decided to get the party started a little early and announce the new lineup before heading to Las Vegas for CES and we’re glad they did. Their newest smart-speaker, the LG ThinQ, is a high-resolution audio pod with the Google Assistant built-in and LG is looking to leverage their line of smart-appliances as a selling point for the ThinQ.

We don’t have any details on the speaker’s technical specs except that it uses Meridian Audio Technology to deliver lossless audio packaging.

LG teamed up with Google to ensure that the LG ThinQ Speaker delivers all the conveniences which come with having a digital assistant at your side. And LG ThinQ Speaker isn’t only a smart companion, it is also a personalized voice-activated interface for LG’s smart home appliances. For example, the LG ThinQ Speaker can be set to turn on an LG appliance with the simple spoken command, “OK Google, talk to LG, turn on the air purifier.”



Undoubtedly, we will be inundated with countless devices designed around the Google Assistant, Alexa, SIRI and yes, maybe even Cortana. We’ll do our best to keep you up to date on all the latest Chrome OS, Assistant and Cast-enabled devices from CES 2018. You can be sure we will be heading to the LG booth ASAP when we get there.

Stay tuned.

Shop Chromebooks On Amazon

Source: LG Press Room