Lenovo’s Massive Chromebook C630 Now Available From Best Buy

While we were more than a tad disappointed that Google did not announce the Pixelbook 2 alongside the upcoming Pixel Slate tablet, there are no shortages of Chromebooks to choose from if you’re in the market for a premium, powerful device.

Just two days after Dell released their new Inspiron 14 Chromebook via Best Buy stores, Lenovo has followed suit with their 15.6″ Kaby Lake-powered convertible.

Ever-watchful Kevin Tofel of About Chromebooks came across the Best Buy listing which currently includes the Core i5, 8GB/128GB models with either an FHD, 1920×1080 display or the highly-anticipated 4K panel. Sadly, the UltraHD version is out of stock at the moment.

Apart from its massive size, one of the most interesting features of Lenovo’s C630 Chromebook is without a doubt the price. The FHD model comes in at a very conservative $699.

Now, I know what you’re thinking. Seven hundred dollars for a Chromebook? Yes, but you’ll be getting some serious horsepower under the hood. You might be quick to think this Chromebook will be in the same realm of performance as the Pixelbook seeing that it is a Core i5. I can attest, you’d be incorrect.

The 8th gen, Kaby Lake Core i5-8250U is in a whole different class than the mobile-focused processor in Google’s flagship. Granted, the Lenovo’s processor is fanned so that is something to consider before making your purchase.

I have had the pleasure of working from the Acer Chromebook Spin 13 for the past week or so and while the fan does produce its fair share of noise, I don’t find it to be a nuisance and the performance boost over the 7th gen Core i5 Y-series chip is significant.

With that in mind, I don’t mean to say that the Lenovo outclasses the Pixelbook: simply that it will beat Google’s Chromebook in a head-to-head benchmark battle. And, it will do so all while costing you at least $200 less than the Pixelbook.

For me, a 15,6″ Chromebook doesn’t make a lot of sense and honestly, I’m not a fan of the convertible form-factor on a device this large. That’s just me. I know there are a lot of people who have been looking forward to getting their hands on this Chromebook, and now they can.

We’ll be getting our hands on this bad boy ASAP. If you’re still on the fence, you can look forward to a full review very soon. If you happen to have a Best Buy near you, it might be a good time to take a drive and see what’s new in the Chromebook section.

Shop the Lenovo Chromebook C630 from Best Buy

Source: About Chromebooks