Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 Available At Best Buy

If you live in an area where you are close to a Best Buy, chances are pretty good that you can walk into the store on Sunday, October 22nd and snag the latest Chromebook made by Dell.

The Inspiron Chromebook 14 is the latest offering by Dell that was announced back at IFA Berlin. It brings to the table:

8th Generation Intel® Core i3-8130U Processor (4MB Cache, up to 3.40 GHz)

14.0-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) TrueLife eLED Backlight Touch IPS Display @ 300 nits

Garaged EMR Pen

4 GB DDR4 2400MHz RAM

128 GB eMMC Storage

(2) USB 3.1 Type-C, (1) USB 3.1 Type-A, Micro SD card slot

Standard backlit keyboard

56 WHr Battery

16.76 x 328.88 x 230.07 mm

0.66 x 12.95 x 9.06 inches

3.99 lb (1.81 kg)

If this all sounds familiar, it shares a ton of specs and features with the Acer Chromebook Spin 13 and the upcoming HP Chromebook x360. There are a few differences between the three, so it is worth noting those as we start to really evaluate this $600+ Chromebook segment.

Overall, I think the Dell looks like the best deal on paper. At $599, you get nearly all the bells and whistles you need while keeping the price in check. The closest Acer Spin 13 in price is $699, but with that additional $100 comes a taller, 3:2 screen at a higher resolution of 2256×1504 vs. the 1920×1080 in the Dell.

However, Dell is giving users 128GB of internal storage versus the 64GB in the baseline Acer.

Looking at HP’s offering, at the same $599 price, you don’t get stylus support, but you do get 8GB or RAM paired up with 64GB of storage.

All these prices destroy what Google is pricing the Pixel Slate at, but once you start getting into the higher end processors and RAM with these, you start getting into Pixel Slate prices. For reference, the Pixel Slate with a Core m3/8GB/64GB is $799, but then you have to spend another $300 for the keyboard and pen.

To make things even more difficult for buyers right now, you also have to consider the fact that the Pixelbook can be bought for $750-800 pretty regularly at this point.

Q4 is going to be tough for those in the market for a good Chromebook: not because of the lack of options, but because of the overwhelming number of choices on offer. Good problem? We like to think so!

Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 at Best Buy

SOURCE: About Chromebooks