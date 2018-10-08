Last week, as I poked around for more details on Samsung’s latest lineup of Chromebooks, I stumbled upon an unfamiliar HP device. I couldn’t find any details other than the name.

I was inclined to think this would be just a convertible rehash of HP’s long-running Chromebook 14 models that began life all the way back in 2013.

I was incorrect.

Today, just a day before Google is expected to launch a new Pixelbook and Pixel Slate tablet, Hewlett Packard has released their first premium 14″ Chromebook and it’s a Core i3/i5 convertible with a competitive price tag.

At first glance, the HP Chromebook x360 14 may look familiar. With its Ceramic White lid and blue chassis are strikingly similar to HP’s detachable Chromebook x2.

The convertible Chromebook is sporting some very impressive specs for those looking for an alternative to the Pixelbook or upcoming devices such as the Acer Chromebook Spin 13 or Lenovo C630.

The 14″ Chromebook comes with an FHD, 1920×1080 IPS touch display, 8th gen Kaby Lake processor up to Core i5 and up to 8GB of RAM. The only real drawback I see thus far is the 64GB of storage which is half of what we’re seeing from a number of other manufacturers.

Where HP may hit a home run with the x360 Chromebook 14 is the price. You can currently pre-order the convertible direct from HP for only $599. For just under $600 you’ll get a powerful Intel® Core™ i3-8130U processor and 8GB RAM. That price will go a long way in keeping the premium Chromebook market competitive.

Pre-order the HP Chromebook x360 14

The new HP is also listed on Best Buy and it looks like the retailer may be the exclusive reseller for the time being. Before you go pulling the trigger on the HP at Best Buy, double-check the price.

Currently, Best Buy is doing what they are known to do and charging $50 over what HP has the x360 listed for on their site. I’m all for good ole’ enterprise but seriously? Buyer beware.

We’re super excited to see what’s new with Google tomorrow but man it is awesome to see all the other OEMs that are pumping out premium devices.

