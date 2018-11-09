Insignia Voice w/Google Assistant Gets Major Upgrade And They’re Dirt Cheap

Google’s lineup of Home products are awesome and continues to expand with more devices like the Home Hub that debuted in New York last month. We have Google Home devices everywhere around the home and the office and we love them.

While the core functions are all similar, our favorite Home speaker is hands-down the Google Home Max and rightfully so. The sound quality is in a class above most other Google Assistant devices and its intuitive ability to adapt almost immediately to its surroundings is mind-blowing. No matter where we put it in the office, it sounds amazingly rich and crispy.

One of the lesser discussed features of the Google Home Max is the ability to pair with another Max for stereo sound. It is a great option to have if you’re in need of some major sound in a large space but the trade-off is the fact that two will cost you a whopping $800. Now, if you’re a true audiophile and have the cash to blow, don’t let me stop you. I’m sure it will sound incredible.

The stereo pairing feature has, up unto this point, been exclusive to the Max. No other Home device or Google Assistant speaker had this option. Until now, that is.

Of all the speakers to add speaker pairing, Best Buy’s Insignia Voice models would have been dead last on my list. Support for the Google Assistant-enabled Alarm Clock/speakers is almost non-existent and just the other day we were discussing the fact that Best Buy is practically giving them away and has been for months. The $150 portable version is on sale for an insane $29.99 at the moment and the smaller, corded model is only $25.

XDA Developers discovered a few weeks ago that the Insignia Voice speakers had updated and now were capable of pairing just like the Max. I happen to have one at home that I purchased a while back as an open-box for $20. After checking my Google Home app I was able to confirm what XDA reported. Best Buy’s inexpensive speakers will pair for stereo sound.

Another feature added to the Insignia is voice calling which has been relegated to Google’s devices until just recently.

These speakers aren’t going to knock your socks off but considering you can get one cheaper than a Google Home Mini, they have a lot to offer. An alarm clock, Google Assistant, Bluetooth, a portable rechargeable option and even a temperature display make this a no-brainer for those looking to get into the smart home game for cheap.

Honestly, the sound from the Insignia speakers is better than a lot of speakers I’ve used in the past. My only real complaint with my model is that the far-field microphone is puny. It tends to fail in hearing me if there’s a lot of ambient noise in the house or I’m not in direct line of sight. Still, for a better-than-decent speaker with more features than the standard Google Home, it’s a steal.

Grab one (or two if you want to pair) from Best Buy online or check out your local store for inventory.

Insignia Voice w/Assistant from Best Buy