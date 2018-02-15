Google’s Free Pixelbook Pen Loop Arrives: Installation and Thoughts [VIDEO]

Let’s start this off by saying I think Google fumbled just a bit when they didn’t include the Pixelbook Pen in the box with the Pixelbook. They fumbled again when they failed to give us a decent place to store it. The pen itself has been great to use and I reach for it more than I thought I would, but I don’t want to get into the pros and cons of the pen here.

Instead, I want to take a look at Google’s attempt to fix one of the above-mentioned missteps. After all, there have already been discounts here and there that can snag you the Pixelbook Pen for next to nothing and there’s no reason to think that trend won’t continue. With that thinking, I can somewhat forgive the lack of in-box inclusion by Google.

Not having a place to keep the pen has been a constant frustration for me, though. It has caused me to utilize the pen far less than I should, and that isn’t great.

Google’s free Pixelbook Pen Loop is their answer, and the reception has been mixed. That’s why we wanted to film the unboxing and install process so you could see it for yourselves. Check out the video real quick.

As you can see, this thing is super-simple but relatively attractive. Oh yeah, it’s free, too. As we covered just the other day, Google didn’t confirm orders or shipments, so people are getting them left and right at this point. You can order yours here if you haven’t already.

My Thoughts

After a couple days with it, I have to say I like it. As you can see in the video, I thought there would be some wobble and I wouldn’t be OK with that at all. Instead, as the loop works in just a bit, the wobble goes away completely. Having the pen a few inches from my hand, secure and in a visually complementing holder has made me reach for it more often.

Is it perfect? No, but no bolted-on solution will be at this point. Magnets fall off, stowed (smaller) pens are awkward to write with, and clips/loops are just a stop-gap. Honestly, I’m not sure what the right answer is here, so I’m happy with the pen loop for now.

Additionally, the sleeve I’m using right now was always just a pinch wide for the Pixelbook. With the pen attached on the side, the whole package fits into my sleeve nice and snug. It makes the whole hardware experience feel pretty solid at this point. If you are interested, I’ll drop the link to my sleeve of choice below (make sure and choose the 13-inch version).

Buy The TamToc Sleeve on Amazon