Google Launches Smart Displays Platform

In a not-so-surprising move, Google has unveiled its latest platform for Google Assistant: smart displays. Now, you may notice I didn’t capitalize smart displays, and that was on purpose. Google isn’t really advertising a new product in the #MadebyGoogle category, here, but more of a platform for OEMs to build upon.

From the get-go, according to Google, the companies already in line to produce a smart display device are JBL, Lenovo, LG and Sony. Here at CES 2018 this week, we’ll get our hands on the Lenovo devices that are actually at the show.

Today, we’re announcing that the Assistant is coming to smart displays. These new devices have the Google Assistant built in, and with the added benefit of a touchscreen, they can help you get even more done. You can watch videos from YouTube, video call with Google Duo, find photos from Google Photos and more. You can also get recommendations for your favorite content, right on the home screen.



— Google Keyword

Until we spend a bit of time with these devices, its hard to say how good this will all work out. From other reports we’re seeing thus far, I can already see the upside, though.

Being able to see the weather, a quick instructional video, or your upcoming agenda will make using Google Assistant in your home without your phone a bit easier, I think.

The interface looks mainly Google Assistant driven at this point, and there don’t seem to be many 3rd party, non-Google services available just yet. But, if history is a lesson, then this will evolve quickly. The underlying OS is Android Things, so the abilities of these smart displays could get pretty vast pretty quick.

I have to admit, the possibility of how useful this may be has me quite intrigued to see what these 4 companies will do with this latest offering from Google. We’ll be on the ground this week at CES 2018, so subscribe to the site down in the footer so you can keep up with all the news coming out of Vegas this week. You’ll find our social channels down there as well, so follow along!

Shop Chromebooks On Amazon