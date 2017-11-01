Google Home Can Print. Wait, What?



Okay, I really don’t know how long this has been a thing but for me, I just discovered it today. Google just published an extensive list of partner products that work with the Home smart-speaker line and on that list is “HP Print.”

Before you get too excited, the functionality here is somewhat limited and requires a couple requirements on your part.

Obviously, you will need to own a Google Home, Home Mini or the soon-to-launch Home Max. Next, you’ll need an internet connection but if you own a Google Home device I’m going to assume you have that one covered.

Next, your printer will have to be of the HP variety and support printing via the HP Print App on your Android or iOS device. That’s it. Now you just need to connect your Google Home to your printer.

If you haven’t registered your printer with Google Cloud Print, find details on doing that here.

Now, open the Google Home or Assistant app on your mobile device and from the settings menu tap “explore.” Scroll down a bit and you should see a productivity section. Swipe across until you see something that looks like this.

You’ll notice the link icon in the top right corner has a strike through it. Click that icon and connect the HP Print app to the Google Assistant.

Now your Google Home can talk to your HP printer. But, what kind of things can you print?

If you were hoping to tell Google Home to print some spreadsheets for this mornings presentation, I’m sorry to tell you it ain’t happening. Currently, this feature has a small number of preset capabilities and printing local files isn’t one of them.

While the list is somewhat short, the printing options can be useful as well as entertaining.





For the planner, you can say “Hey Google, ask HP Printer to print my calendar for this month.” You can also print a weekly calendar. Especially helpful if you’re sports parents.

For the kids, the options get a bit more robust. Need some paper to do a little homework? “Hey Google, ask HP Printer to print narrow-rule notebook paper.”

Looking for some fun ways pass the time? Ask Google Home to print a Crayola coloring page or some Bingo cards.

All-in-all, these features are fun and family-friendly. It may not help your workflow but the added functions and connectivity are helping round out Google Home’s ever-growing resumé.

For a full list of printing options, head over to HP’s support page at the link below.

Print with Google Home and HP