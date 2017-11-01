Google Home Adds Partner List To Support Page



Google is putting in work expanding their line up Home products and their visibility in the consumer market. Google now reports that the Home, Home Mini and upcoming Home Max work with over 1,000 smart-home devices.

This week, Google’s official support page is now listing many of those devices in the new Home Control Partners list.

Listed are over one hundred partner companies with links to their products and services that work with the Google Home speakers. As the number of compatible devices continues to grow, it’s likely this list is incomplete and will be updated regularly.

Companies like August, iHome, Samsung, LiftMaster and more are now conveniently alphabetized and searchable on Google’s new list. For those looking to integrate more smart-home devices with their Google Home products, this will definitely be a beneficial place to start.

See the full list here.



