NewsUpcomingReviewsUnboxingTips & TricksAppsChromebooksChromecastGoogle AssistantAbout

Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

A Space for All Things Chrome

Chromebooks With Android Support List Gets Major Update

By 8 Comments

by Gabriel Brangers
Filed under:


Google’s much-anticipated Pixelbook will soon be out in the wild and the Play Store on Chrome OS is now “out of Beta. The next six month should be exciting times for Chromebook fans but many are still left awaiting Google’s promise of Android apps on existing devices.

Today brought some good news for some of you wondering if Google had forgotten about you. While a total rollout still eludes us, the developer’s list of Chromebooks with Android app support just got a major shot in the arm

The list, maintained by the Chromium Project, has just been updated to include fifty-four devices. That puts us a tad over 50% and while there’s still much work to be done, this is a promising expansion to a list that had grown stagnant in the weeks approaching the launch of Google’s next-generation Pixelbook.

You can find the update list at the link below.

Chromebooks with Android App Support

If you don’t see your device listed as having apps on the Stable channel, do not despair. Check for updates and take an occasional peek at your settings menu. Many times we have seen Chromebooks not on the list receive the Play Store with no word from developers.

If your Chromebooks has added Play Store support and it’s not on the list, drop a comment below or shoot us an email and I will get our own list updated accordingly.

Shop Chromebooks On Amazon

  • Tom Landis

    Thanks, looking forward to greatly enhance the use of Chromebook with Android apps. I shall endeavor to recommend Chromebooks!

  • Jason M. Ellis

    I tested this last night on my ThinkPad 13 Chromebook – it is officially available in the Dev channel without needing any extra commands. I haven’t tried the Beta channel yet as I went right back to Stable. Can anyone confirm if the TP13 gets the Play Store in beta?

    • Doug Franke

      I have a Thinkpad 13 Chromebook running Beta Channel and I have had the Play Store for about a week now

      • Jason M. Ellis

        Awesome! I’ll have to check it out – don’t really like staying in Dev channel, but Beta is a bet less “in the woods” if you will.

  • Aaron Morrow

    Our devices have been listed as working in the stable channel for a while now (R13, N23 Yoga, etc), but Google has been blocking the play store on EDU domains for a while now, due to a file system reformatting issue. v61 seems to fix that, and it’s not enabled for all compatible devices on our domain. Yay!

  • Doug Franke

    I received the Play Store last week on my Lenovo Thinkpad 13 Chromebook running the Beta Channel…was trying to find a good forum to let people know…this helps at least a little

    • Dan Morris

      You made my day with this!!!

  • disqus_QQmo5i3vVTT

    Toshiba Chromebook 2 has play store but can not fine android apps that work with puter.