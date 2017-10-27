Chromebooks With Android Support List Gets Major Update



Google’s much-anticipated Pixelbook will soon be out in the wild and the Play Store on Chrome OS is now “out of Beta. The next six month should be exciting times for Chromebook fans but many are still left awaiting Google’s promise of Android apps on existing devices.

Today brought some good news for some of you wondering if Google had forgotten about you. While a total rollout still eludes us, the developer’s list of Chromebooks with Android app support just got a major shot in the arm

The list, maintained by the Chromium Project, has just been updated to include fifty-four devices. That puts us a tad over 50% and while there’s still much work to be done, this is a promising expansion to a list that had grown stagnant in the weeks approaching the launch of Google’s next-generation Pixelbook.

You can find the update list at the link below.

Chromebooks with Android App Support

If you don’t see your device listed as having apps on the Stable channel, do not despair. Check for updates and take an occasional peek at your settings menu. Many times we have seen Chromebooks not on the list receive the Play Store with no word from developers.

If your Chromebooks has added Play Store support and it’s not on the list, drop a comment below or shoot us an email and I will get our own list updated accordingly.

Shop Chromebooks On Amazon