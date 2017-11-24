Chromebooks Getting Inline Reply Support



Google is continuing to tweak and polish Chrome OS in their effort to make it more familiar and user-friendly to consumers who may be looking to make the switch to a Chromebook. The addition of the Play Store and Android Apps was a crucial first step but the ongoing development of the now-conjoined operating systems will be key to a consumer embrace.

One such refinement was spotted by our friends at Chrome Story and will soon bring us the very Android-esque ability to respond to messages directly from notification popups. “Inline reply”, as it is referred to, will look and feel very routine to most users as you’be likely used the feature on your Android phone or even a Windows PC at some point.

Add notification inline reply support to Chrome OS. This adds UI side support of notification inline reply to NotificationViewMD, which is a View framework notification implementation used in Chrome OS. Chromium Repository

The image above is the Hangouts app for Android on my Chromebook and it appears that the new inline reply for Chrome OS notifications will mimic this style, for the most part.

The addition of inline replies will be very welcome as yet another function that makes Chrome OS a well-rounded OS but it will also play a major role in upcoming features like SMS notifications that should soon arrive on Chromebooks in the near future.

This should be especially good news for those users who have no interest in activating the Play Store on their Chromebooks. Hangouts, Allo for Web and SMS should be just a few “apps” that will benefit from this new feature.

Source: ChromeStory Image Credit: James Welbes