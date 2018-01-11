Google Posts Current Status Of Meltdown And Chromebooks



CES 2018 will soon be winding down and although it’s sunshine and blue skies here in Las Vegas, Intel has a hornets nest to deal with when Monday brings about business as usual in the world of computing.

The severity, degree and fixability of the “Meltdown” bug affecting PCs range from minimal to cataclysmic and everywhere in between. Honestly, we may never know just how harmful Meltdown could have been had the flaw never been discovered.

Thankfully, for Chromebook users at least, Google began pushing out mitigations to protect Chrome OS from the security flaw and as of this week, all but a small handful of devices are now protected. If you’re wondering if your Chromebook is safe, Google has now published an exhaustive list detailing which ones are, which ones aren’t and the ones that are on the way.

If your Chromebook has an ARM processor, you can feel free to move on to the next article. According to Google, the KTPI fix is “not needed” for your device. Apart from that, the only Chromebooks not patched are those that have reached End of Life and a few older models listed below.

Acer C720 Chromebook

Acer Chromebox

ASUS Chromebox CN60

Dell Chromebox

Dell Chromebook 11

Google Chromebook Pixel

HP Pavilion Chromebook 14

HP Chromebook 14

HP Chromebox CB1-(000-099) / HP Chromebox G1 / HP Chromebox for Meetings

Lenovo Thinkpad X131e Chromebook

LG Chromebase 22CB25S

LG Chromebase 22CV241

Samsung Chromebox Series 3

Toshiba Chromebook

The most notable on the list being the Google Pixel 2013, Acer C720 and HP Chromeboxes. To check out the details on the updates and find further information on your device, you can find Google’s list here.

If you want to find your devices processor specifics just type chrome://system in the url bar and search for “CPU” using ctrl+f. To check your kernel version, use the url chrome://gpu .

