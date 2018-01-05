NewsUpcomingReviewsUnboxingTips & TricksAppsChromebooksChromecastGoogle AssistantDealsAbout

The Meltdown And Spectre Saga Continues With Intel’s First Move

mm by Robby Payne
The Verge reported yesterday that Intel is now claiming that it is currently developing and rolling out updates for Intel-based devices that will make those devices immune to the Meltdown and Spectre attacks that have cropped up in the first week of 2018.

We covered those bugs a bit just yesterday and how your Chromebook could be affected. After reading through countless articles on the subject in the past few days, the resounding consensus was that Meltdown could be effectively patched against while Spectre could be an ongoing issue for years as it might require a hardware and software solution.

According to an Intel spokesperson:

Intel has already issued updates for the majority of processor products introduced within the past five years. By the end of next week, Intel expects to have issued updates for more than 90 percent of processor products introduced within the past five years.

Again, this seems to fly in the face of what outlets like The New York Times reported just yesterday about Spectre being a long road to a full fix, requiring both hardware and software adjustments over time.

Now, I’m not saying Intel is falsifying anything, but it just feels a little too convenient that a fix has already arrived for what has been widely claimed as a massive hardware and software issue.

Intel isn’t coming down from the earlier expectations of processor slow down with these patches, but it is great news if the vast majority of Intel-powered computers are now fully immune to the exploits possible with both Meltdown and Spectre.

As the days continue moving forward in the shadow of this massive bug, my hope is that claims by Intel, Microsoft, Apple and Google are true and these patches and fixes being deployed will let us all move beyond these super bugs. I’m just not quite ready to take it all hook, line and sinker just yet.

More to come.

  • Selden Deemer

    After checking my kernel yesterday, I ran Octane and Speedometer benchmarks, which were little different than they were on the same Chromebook (HP Chromebook 13 G1) 2 months ago. So, either Google fixes for Chrome OS aren’t fully evolved, or the slowdown has been exaggerated — at least for Chrome OS.

    • Zach Mauch

      The slowdown is dependent on specific actions. I don’t know the specifics of why myself, but it is entirely possibly that most user activities won’t be affected. For example, gaming isn’t really affected at all. Here is an article showing how it varies by action:

      https://www.phoronix.com/scan.php?page=article&item=linux-415-x86pti&num=2

      One of the biggest issues is that it has a MAJOR affect on PostgreSQL. This likely means all other database programs are similarly affected which will have a HUGE affect on all data centers.

      • Selden Deemer

        Data center performance is the part that gets overlooked by most of the press reports. This is a big deal for Google, Amazon, Microsoft Azure, etc.

      • Cassandra Cruz

        TL:DR; caching that speeds up OS-level operations is now disabled, causing slowdowns whenever a program interfaces with them (think reading a hard drive, networking, using a USB device).

        All memory that is in use on a computer is divided into pages of a fixed size. Pages are loaded into caches on the CPU as needed for operations, but it is an expensive operation to switch between them. To circumvent the cost of using the kernel (core OS) functions, which programs have to use to do things like interact with IO, one of the popular shortcuts was for operating systems to attach a small part of the kernel’s page to every other page, which gets cached in the CPU’s own memory. The CPU knows that this kernel memory exists, and will use it if the running program calls for something in it, but the program itself is not supposed to be able to peer into that memory for security reasons.

        Meltdown uses some really neat tricks to exploit a bug in Intel’s implementation of speculative execution, in which a processor sees that it might have to do one or another thing (the basic `if… else…` statement) and decides to do both, throwing away the result that it doesn’t need. Intel does not properly check permissions in bad branches, and does not completely scrub their results, so a method of getting the data from these protected locations without having to find a security exploit exists.

        This destroys the entire security model at the kernel level, so a workaround was made to actually isolate the protected memory pages so that there could be no leaks (the KPTI patchset). It causes the OS to not attach that secret memory to every page, but this comes with one issue: every time a program makes a call to the kernel, the CPU now has to flush its caches, load the kernel’s pages, run the kernel’s code, load the program’s pages, and then return the result. This is the cause of the slowdown, since getting memory from RAM takes much longer than getting memory from a cache in the CPU.

        How slow a given task now is because of the change depends on how much the program makes kernel calls. A synthetic benchmark that is pure number crunching will see no changes, while a I/O heavy benchmark like all the Postgres tests will get shredded. Octane is just number crunching, so I would expect to see no change.

  • Zach Mauch

    Something to make note of for processor performance. It absolutely WILL get better. The impact to the user may suck, but it is really negligible compared to the impact to large data centers like Google, Facebook, and Amazon use. For them, a 20% hit in performance means 20% higher hardware utilization/cost. That is HUGE!!!!!

    These large companies will be likely be throwing hundreds of thousands (if not millions) of dollars at making this fix as efficient as possible. I don’t expect it to take that long to get much better.

    • Cassandra Cruz

      Short of rewriting programs, there is no way for this patch to get better at the OS level, due to how the fix has to isolate the OS memory from the rest of userspace. KTPI is as good as it gets., since any attempt to circumvent how it works for optimization would reintroduce the Meltdown exploit.

  • Kev

    Im more concerned that for whatever reason google are not patching quite alot of C.Bs in order to protect them from meltdown even though the machines arent EOL for upto two years. Can someone from chromeunboxed comment or look into this as what are those with unprotected machines supposed to do.

  • RMP

    Author: “I’m not saying Intel is falsifying anything, but it just feels a little too convenient that a fix has already arrived for what has been widely claimed as a massive hardware and software issue.”

    Forgive me if I read too much into this statement. But it immediately suggested to me that Intel may have had plenty of time to work on a patch so that the patch would already be sitting on the shelf just in case, which would in turn suggest that Intel has long been aware of the potential problem but deliberately chose not to draw attention to it by doing something like issuing the patch. If Intel did deliberately choose to withhold the bug and the patch, then I don’t know whether or not that necessarily would have been a bad or unethical choice.

    • Cassandra Cruz

      Per their report, Project Zero informed Intel in July.

      It was up to the OS teams to write patches that Intel probably assisted with, since there is no microcode patch that would actually fixing the underlying issue.