Chrome Unboxed: Top Stories Of 2017



2017 has been an eventful year here at the Chrome Unboxed office. We’ve witnessed a new generation of Chrome OS devices, the launch of a new #madebygoogle hardware lineup, numerous changes to our beloved operating system and countless additions to the world of Chromebooks, Google Assistant and the entire ecosystem covered by our site.

First and foremost, I want to take a moment to thank each and every one of you for your patronage. Without you, Chrome Unboxed would have never attained the reach that has made us the go-to for thousands of readers looking for the latest from the world of Chrome OS.

From Las Vegas to New York and even Google HQ, your support has afforded us opportunities to bring you news from around the globe and we have enjoyed every minute of it.

From the bottom of our hearts…THANK YOU!

We look forward to a new year and new possibilities for Chrome Unboxed and we sincerely hope you join us for what is sure to be a memorable trip.

I wanted to take a moment to share the top stories from Chrome Unboxed and take a little walk down memory lane. So, without further ado, let’s take a look back at the top stories from 2017 as we prepare for what is to come in 2018.

Shall we?

#5 Android Apps On Chromebooks

We’re going on two years since the announcement of the Google Play Store coming to Chrome OS and honestly, I don’t think it’s turned out quite like anyone expected or hoped. However, Android Apps have brought new functionalities to Chromebooks and slowly but surely, the list of Android-enabled devices is expanding.

In my opinion, Google is still evolving what the dual OS environment will look like and they may not even know what the end result will be but Android apps have brought a new awareness to the Chrome OS market and that’s something we are very excited about.

The fifth most-read article for 2017 was the ongoing list of Chromebooks with Android Apps.

Chromebooks with Android App Support: Is Yours On The List?

#4 Samsung Chromebook Pro Official

Just two weeks shy of a year ago, we hopped a flight to Las Vegas for our first official trip to CES with the hopes of at least seeing a Chromebook announced.

Boy, were we surprised.

Samsung not only made the Chromebook Pro and Plus official, they did it from the main stage of their press event. I can still remember the excitement as they proclaimed the news and the rest is Chrome OS history.

Number four on the list is the official price announcement of the Samsung Chromebook Pro from CES Las Vegas.

CES 2017: Samsung Chromebook Pro Price Announced

#3 Chromebook Eve a.k.a The Pixelbook

We’ve covered a lot of ground when it comes to Google’s new flagship but early on, we had some serious inclinations that the device known as ‘Eve’ would, in fact, be a #madebygoogle device.

We aren’t ones to toot our own horns but seriously, we called this one early on in the game.

The third most-viewed article of 2017 was a speculatory piece in which I proposed my theory as to why I believed Google was making a new Chromebook.

New Chromebook Eve: Beyond The Pixel





#2 USB Printing on a Chromebook

This one may seem like an odd bird but I can tell you, printing on Chrome OS is a sordid affair for many. As users search for methods to print from their Chromebooks, this article has garnered more traffic than almost any on our site and will likely continue to do so for a long time.

Along with how to turn off high-contrast mode, printing from a Chromebook is probably one of the biggest user frustrations and because of that, it has snagged the number two spot on our most-read list of 2017.

USB Printing From A Chromebook Is Possible And Quite Simple

Chromebooks and Containers

This one was one of those articles that I honestly just wrote because I am an opinionated individual and I wanted to get it out of my head and on paper. (well, on a display)

For whatever reason, the developer community grabbed ahold of this one and man did it take off. The possibility of running containers on a Chromebook opens new doors for developers and administrators that could be a game changer for the entire world of Chrome OS.

The work is still in progress but we do know that a method is being developed to run applications via crosh shell on Chrome OS. Who will have access to this new feature remains a mystery as does what types of programs or when we’ll see this work completed.

Regardless, the number one article of 2017 goes to Chromebooks and containers.

Containers And Chromebooks: The Future Of Chrome OS

Again, we can’t thank you enough for supporting us and making this the most enjoyable “job” ever. We hope you will join us as we prepare for whatever 2018 brings. Stay tuned as we gear up to head to Las Vegas for CES 2018.

It’s going to be a great year.

Shop Chromebooks On Amazon