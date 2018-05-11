Chrome OS Shelf Adding Overview, Shortcuts and A New Look

Google I/O 2018 brought with it a lot of new and exciting features to expect from Chrome OS in the very near future. For a complete rundown of all the good stuff, check out Robby’s I/O roundup here.

One of the many areas that seem to be getting a lot of attention from developers is specifically the behavior of apps on the shelf of your Chromebook. A recent update to the developer channel of Chrome OS brought a small change to how apps look when you right click on them from the shelf or the app launcher. The change gives apps a more material design look and lays the groundwork for the app shortcuts announced at I/O.

This new layout will soon usher in the addition of shortcuts in the same vein as those found on Android O. According to the talk, this will be the standard from Chrome OS 69 and beyond.

In the realm of productivity, XDA recently reported on a new overview feature for apps on the shelf that will presumably resemble the same function seen on Windows since 2009. The flag has been added to the Chrome OS dev channel but currently has no effect when you turn it on.

You can check it out if you’re in the Dev channel and would like to have it enabled when it goes live. Just point your browser to chrome://flags/#shelf-hover-previews .

We’re expecting a lot of changes and new features for Chrome OS in the coming months and as always, we’re excited to bring you the latest from the world of Chrome.

