Chrome OS 69 Brings Linux Apps To The Stable Channel

The people have asked and the Chrome OS team has answered.

Just hours ago, we spotted an update of the Stable channel of Chrome OS. Version 69 has started rolling out for some devices and likely more will join the list in the coming days.

Almost immediately, readers started asking if Linux apps came along for the ride. Ironically, we didn’t have one, single device lying around the office that received the update. (That’s saying a lot. We have Chromebooks everywhere.)

Now, thanks to the Chrome Release Blog, we know that some devices will gain access to Linux apps in the Stable update to Chrome OS 69. Along with it, a list of other features and updates will be headed your way if you haven’t gotten them already.

Chrome OS 69

Files app UI refresh with new support for accessing Play files

Native support for Team Drives in Files app

Save Play app files directly to Files app via the share sheet

Run Linux apps on supported devices

Dictation into any text field, a new feature in accessibility settings

Power state alerts for Kiosk apps

Global text-to-speech settings

Night Light

Fast Access to Emojis

OOBE visual improvements

Swipe to close apps in Overview

Tablet mode behavior unification

Video capture service

There’s a lot of really great stuff in here and we’ll be breaking down the higher points later this week. Many of these updates are geared directly towards Chrome OS on tablets as well as deeper integration of Android apps on Chrome OS. We’re expecting some news on the tablet front very soon and this could well be in preparation for that.

In addition to the new features, security patches have been added to protect against the L1TF and Foreshadow Vulnerabilities.

To learn more about devices that support Linux app you can head to the official Chromium developer page here.

Source: Chrome Release Blog