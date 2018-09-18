Chrome OS 69 Begins Rolling Out To Some Users

No official word from the Chrome Release Blog but according to the update server, Chrome OS 69 has started rolling out to a handful of Chromebooks.
There isn’t a lot of rhyme or reason to the devices that are getting version 69 other than they are all older Chromebooks starting around the Braswell generation and stemming as far back as the Exynos-powered HP Chromebook 11 G1.
We don’t have details on what is included in the update but one surprise has surfaced already. The original Chromebook Pixel from Google was reported to have finally reached End of Life last month but it appears the Pixelbook predecessor has received yet another reprieve.
According to the Chrome OS update list, the Chromebook Pixel is now on version 69.0.3497.95 of Chrome OS on all three channels. This is a good sign that Chrome OS 69 may, in fact, be the end of the road for Google’s OG flagship.
Below you will find the list of devices receiving the update. Keep in mind, these updates roll out in phases so we could see more Chromebooks added in coming days and in some cases weeks.
- Acer C7 Chromebook (C710)
- Acer C720 Chromebook
- Acer Chromebase
- Acer Chromebase 24
- Acer Chromebook 13 (CB5-311)
- Acer Chromebook 15 (CB3-531)
- Acer Chromebox
- Acer Chromebox CXI2
- AOpen Chromebase Commercial
- AOpen Chromebox Commercial
- ASI Chromebook
- ASUS Chromebit CS10
- ASUS Chromebook C200MA
- ASUS Chromebook C201PA
- ASUS Chromebook C300MA
- ASUS Chromebox CN60
- ASUS Chromebox CN62
- Bobicus Chromebook 11
- Chromebook 11 (C730 / CB3-11
- Chromebook 11 (C735)
- Consumer Chromebook
- Crambo Chromebook
- CTL N6 Education Chromebook
- Dell Chromebook 11 (3120)
- Education Chromebook
- eduGear Chromebook R
- Edxis Chromebook
- Edxis Education Chromebook
- Google Chromebook Pixel
- Haier Chromebook 11
- Haier Chromebook 11 G2
- HEXA Chromebook Pi
- HP Chromebook 11 1100-1199 / HP Chromebook 11 G1
- HP Chromebook 11 2000-2099 / HP Chromebook 11 G2
- HP Chromebook 11 2100-2199 / HP Chromebook 11 G3
- HP Chromebook 11 2200-2299 / HP Chromebook 11 G4/G4 EE
- HP Chromebook 14
- HP Chromebook 14 ak000-099 / HP Chromebook 14 G4
- HP Chromebook 14 x000-x999 / HP Chromebook 14 G3
- JP Sa Couto Chromebook
- Lenovo 100S Chromebook
- Lenovo N21 Chromebook
- Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Chromebook
- Lenovo Thinkpad X131e Chromebook
- LG Chromebase 22CB25S
- LG Chromebase 22CV241
- M&A Chromebook
- Medion Akoya S2013
- RGS Education Chromebook
- Samsung Chromebook
- Samsung Chromebook 2 11″
- Samsung Chromebook 2 13″
- Senkatel C1101 Chromebook
- Toshiba Chromebook
- Toshiba Chromebook 2
- True IDC Chromebook
- True IDC Chromebook 11
- Videonet Chromebook
- Xolo Chromebook
