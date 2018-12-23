The Brydge G-Type Keyboard Review: Not Just Another Bluetooth Keyboard

Google did an interesting thing this year when they launched the Pixel Slate: they included a 3rd-party accessory in the hands-on portion of the event. While Google-made accessories aren’t too out of place at this yearly media show, devices from companies other than Google are quite rare.

Sure, we knew Brydge was making a keyboard just for the Pixel Slate, but I didn’t expect it to actually be there on display when the tablet was unveiled. My expectation was more akin to what we see with Logitech or Belkin accessories for iPads after they launch. Sure, they show up quickly, but they aren’t a part of the official event.

The Brydge G-Type Keyboard and Brydge’s relationship with Google is a bit different, though, and that comes through in both the hardware and software driving this keyboard/trackpad combo. From the outer portions being high-quality and matching the overall Pixel Slate aesthetic to the inner workings of this device, this accessory is as close to a #madebyGoogle experience as you can get without being actually made by Google.

We took a great deal of time outlining the video for this one, so I don’t want to give everything away here. I really feel like you need to see this one versus just read it, so take a few minutes and watch our review of the Brydge G-Type if you are even remotely considering purchasing one for your Pixel Slate. In the video, we talk through both the fantastic hardware and the unique firmware in this device that allow it to do things with Chrome OS that no other Bluetooth keyboard has done before.

Buy The Brydge G-Type Keyboard