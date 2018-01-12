ASUS Zenscreen Go and ProArt 4K Portable Monitors At CES 2018

While there wasn’t a ton of Chrome OS hardware on display at this year’s CES, that doesn’t mean there weren’t a few things here and there that are worth talking about when we talk about new tech for Chromebooks.

ASUS does have a new Chromebox, and we have some details and a quick video coming on that, but there were two other very interesting accessories I think Chromebook users could find very useful.

All About That Display

Both of these accessories are, as you may have deduced from the title, mobile displays. If you haven’t had a chance to check out our accessories roundup, you can take a look at that here. In it, we talked briefly about an older ASUS portable monitor that I keep in my bag at all times currently.

Both of these new displays ASUS was showing off at the show are both big steps in the right direction for monitors like this.

First up, we have the ProArt 4K monitor. With a 4K display, high color accuracy, and a 21.6-inch diagonal measure, this display looks just like a standard monitor when it is on the stand.

We actually walked right by the device at first because it just looked like a standard display. Looking a bit deeper, however, it became apparent that this screen has some serious tricks up its sleeve. First, the small stand folds totally flat for storage but cradles the display with a magnetic mechanism and still allows for some degree of tilt.

Additionally, there is a flip cover case that can also act as the stand. It is thin and light, but the sheer size would make this one a bit tough to carry in a standard bookbag. ASUS says a carrying bag will come with the display.

Second, and maybe more important, is the Zenscreen Go. This monitor is similar to the portable screen I mentioned above, except it is lighter, thinner, has smaller bezels, and better colors.

Oh, and the case is magnetized and much less clunky than the one I currently use. But there’s a much bigger add-on with this monitor: It has a battery.

Most monitors like this are brilliant because they get their power and display data over one USB-C connection. One cable, no messes, and a pretty significant hit on your laptop’s battery.

This newest display from ASUS actually has a battery to use for its power, so instead of sucking your computer’s battery dry, there should be basically no hit on your laptop battery at all. Once drained, the display will power itself from your laptop.

Availability

ASUS has told us to expect both products later this year, likely in Q2. They were very tight-lipped on the price, but I’d imagine the 4K display will price itself out of most user’s budgets while the Zenscreen Go will likely stay in a very reasonable $250 – $300. As long as the price is in that range, I’d easily recommend this travel companion to anyone in need of a second screen on the go.