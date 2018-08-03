Upcoming ARCore Update Brings Augmented Reality To Chrome OS

Back in May of this year, Google launched a major update to their classroom-oriented Expeditions platform that added Augmented Reality to the VR learning program. Being that Chrome OS has become so widespread in the education sector, it was no surprise when Android Police uncovered the addition of ARCore support to a Chromebook.

Specifically, the Acer Chromebook Tab 10.

The world’s first Chromebook tablet has been squarely aimed at the Education field and Google has even partnered with Acer to tout Expeditions in the tablet’s marketing.

An APK teardown of the latest build of Google’s ARCore augmented reality platform revealed a rather large list of newly supported Android devices including the upcoming Pixel 3 and 3 XL but smack dab in the middle of the pack was a reference to a codename we have become very familiar with here at Chrome Unboxed.

scarlet_cheets

For those of you that follow Chrome OS development, you know that this is the board name for the Acer Chromebook Tab 10 that was announced back in March and later put on display at the next@ACER event in New York.

Augmented Reality has been field-tested in schools for the past year and now Google has rolled out AR for Expeditions on iOS as well as Android. So, it only makes sense that an education Chrome device would join the ranks of supported devices.

While education is likely the priority for AR at the moment, I wouldn’t be surprised to see more Chrome devices added to this list in the near future as Android becomes more comfortable in its new Chrome OS home.

Source: Android Police