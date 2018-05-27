Confirmed: ‘Scarlet’ Is The Acer Chromebook Tab 10

Acer’s Chromebook Tab 10 made its official debut almost two months ago and while there have been some delays in the availability of the first ever Chrome tablet, it was reassuring to see it on full display last week at Acer’s NY press event.

We get geeked out about new devices here at Chrome Unboxed and following new Chromebooks throughout the development stages until we see their release is one of those things that will never get old. Finally connecting a device code name with the actual retail unit has a certain degree of satisfaction regardless of the manufacturer or even the specifications of the device.

From the spectacular to the mundane, tying up these loose ends will never cease to excite us. That’s why getting our hands on the Acer Chromebook Tab 10 in New York was a defining moment for the device as it allowed us the opportunity to confirm it is, in fact, the tablet ‘Scarlet’ that we have been tracking since February of 2017.

For us, it’s kind of the fruits of our labor. We spend months, sometimes more than a year, following these devices as we glean details about upcoming Chromebooks in order to give you a sneak-peek into what’s coming down the pike.

Needless to say, there’s an unparalleled gratification when we finally see a device in the flesh and can confirm our work wasn’t in vain.

With that being said, I will reserve passing final judgement on the Acer Chromebook Tab 10 until we have an actual review unit in our hands. First impressions weren’t horrible. The Chrome tablet is built well, looks great and everything seemed to function just as you’d expect from a Chromebook but clearly, the developers are still working out the kinks on how certain things are handled by a true tablet device.

This likely is the cause for the delay in the release of the Acer Tab 10 but our contacts with Acer have assured us that the Chrome tablet will begin shipping in the latter part of June.

Many have asked about public availability and we have confirmed that general consumers will be able to purchase the Chromebook Tab 10 directly from Acer and other resellers.

