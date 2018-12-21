The Acer Chromebook Spin 13 Finally Lands In The UK And It’s On Sale!

Christmas is nearly upon us and Acer has dropped a last-minute surprise under the tree that’s worth getting excited about. We all know the pain that our friends across the pond suffer when it comes to availability of Chrome devices.

Most OEM’s treat the United Kingdom as an afterthought when new Chromebooks are launched and if they do make it to the UK, they’re usually grossly overpriced. Many consumers resort to ordering Chromebooks from online stores in the U.S. and having them shipped (at no small price) just to get their hands on a flagship device even though it means possibly losing any official support for the device from the manufacturer.

Thank heavens for Acer.

Not only are their two newest Chromebook models available in the UK Store but they’re also offering a Core i7 model of the Spin 13 that isn’t even available here in the states and they’re even giving buyers 15% off for the holidays.

There is one model of the Acer Chromebook Spin 13 on offer from Acer Uk at the moment and it will score you some really good hardware. Below are the finer points of the device:

Chrome OS

Intel Core i7-8558U 8th gen Kaby Lake processor

8GB RAM

128GB flash storage

13.5″ IPS LCD touch display @ 2256×1504 (3:2)

Backlit keyboard

Glass Trackpad

2 x USB-C/1 x USB 3.0

MicroSD card slot

H: 17mm W: 309.5mm D: 245.8mm and apx. 1.5kg

garaged stylus

Android and Linux apps out of the box

All of this wrapped in a sleek, all-aluminum shell. I’ve been using the Acer as my daily for a while now and it never fails to impress me when I take it out of my bag.

My only nit with the above model is the RAM choice Acer decided to go with. They upgraded to the Core i7 but halved the RAM to 8GB from the 16GB found in the top-tier Core i5 model here in the US. I know. 16GB may be overkill but if you’re shooting for stars you might as well get the whole kit and kaboodle. That’s just my opinion. 8GB of RAM will be sufficient for most users.

Now we get to the price. Acer is listing the Core i7 Spin 13 at £999.99 and that seems like a decent deal based on the pricing of the “lesser” models we have to choose from here at home. Still, that equates to $1266 US and that’s is a tough pill to swallow when you can snag the Core i7 Pixelbook for near that price.

Well, Acer is helping buyers out there as well with a site-wide 15% discount on any purchase over £750. That means you can pick up this beast for £849.99 which puts it closer to $1100 USD and you’d be getting what is essentially the most powerful Chrome OS device on the market.

Enough said.

Acer is also offering 10% off purchases under the £750 threshold and that includes their other new Chromebook, the Acer 514. Currently on offer are the N3450 and N3350 models. You can find them all at the Acer Store UK via the link below. Cheers.

Shop Chromebook Deals From Acer UK

Special thanks to Mark S. for the tip.