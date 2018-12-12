Deal Alert: Save Nearly $400 On The Core i7 Pixelbook!

We’re fairly confident that the next few months will see the arrival of a second generation Pixelbook from the fine folks in Mountain View. Exciting as that may be, I don’t anticipate any major changes in the rumored refresh of the flagship Chromebook. The 8th gen Kaby Lake chip powering the Chromebook ‘Atlas’ will provide some decent boosts in power but nothing earth-shattering. Perhaps a fingerprint sensor and hopefully some slimmer bezels which will be welcome refinements to an already awesome device.

If you have been on the fence looking for the best Chromebook around, Amazon may have just made the decision a little easier. The best-of-the-best Core i7 Pixelbook usually retails for $1649. That price brings about a lot of shocked faces when considering the average price of a Chromebook has just barely reached $400 in the past two years but this is no ordinary Chromebook.

The 7th gen Core i7 won’t get you massive gains over the Core i5 in the lesser models but a little extra power never hurt. Where you really score is in the storage and RAM department. 512GB of speedy NVMe storage is the best on the Chrome OS market by far and oh, the RAM.

16GB is more than enough for anything you set out to do on a Chromebook. For power users, we’ve found that 8GB is the sweet spot on Chrome OS but for serious developers and even tab hoarders (I’m looking at you, James Welbes) the doubled memory could be a major selling point.

Anyway, I digress. The long and short is that for a limited time you can pick up the Core i7 Pixelbook for near the price of the i5/256GB model. It’s currently $379 off which brings it down to an impressive $1,269.98 and if you happen to have a Prime Student membership, you can save another 10 percent. That’s insane.

The Core i5 models are discounted as well but not near the savings of the Core i7. Check them all out below.

Pixelbook Deals On Amazon

To see if you qualify for an Amazon Prime Student account, head to the link here and you can get 6 months for free if you’re new to the program.

Prime Student From Amazon