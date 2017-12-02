Get 6 Months Of Netflix When You Buy A Pixelbook Or Samsung Chromebook



Google is at it again with some exclusive goodies for owners of the Pixelbook or Samsung Chromebooks Pro and Plus. We’ve seen Google Play Store credits, 100GB free Drive storage and even some exclusive car packs for Asphalt 8 but this time, Google is going to help you get your stream on.

If you are the proud owner of a Google Pixelbook or Samsung Chromebook Plus/Pro you can head over to the Chromebook “goodies” page and redeem 6 months worth of free Netflix on Google. A $65.94 value, this will get you the $10.99, two-screen tier of Netflix or you can apply the credits towards a different package of your choosing.

The offer must be redeemed before December 31st so go ahead and check it out and enjoy some holiday entertainment on Google’s dime. With your Android-enabled Chromebook, you’ll be able to download HD movies for on the go viewing. Good thing that Pixelbook has all that storage, huh?

Redeem your offer here.

Shop The Pixelbook On Amazon

Source: Google via 9to5Google