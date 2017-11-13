Chromebook Goodies: Asphalt 8 Exclusive Car Pack

If you’re a regular in the realm of Chrome OS, you’re likely familiar with the “goodies” that Google offers when you buy a new Chromebook. If this is new to you, Google offers a number of freebies to eligible users with the purchase of a new Chromebook.

The most well-known offer is probably the 100GB of Google Drive storage for two years. More recently, owners of the Samsung Chromebook Plus and Pro that purchase from Google can get $20 credit to the Google Play Store. There is also a 90-day free trial to Google Play Music.

These are the usual offerings but from time to time, Google throws in an extra bonus and this time it’s an exclusive car pack to the monumentally popular Asphalt 8: Airborne. Released in August of 2013, Asphalt 8 has become one of the top grossing racing games in the Play Store to date.

The gameplay is free but like many apps, in-game purchases are offered by Asphalt’s makers, Gameloft. You can purchase decal packs, exotic collections, tuning upgrades and more.

The offer is an exclusive car pack that is valued at $59.99 and when I redeemed mine it landed me a pretty sweet Range Rover and enough credits to pick up another ride as well.

If you haven’t redeemed any offers on your Chromebook or you want to score some free swag for Asphalt 8, head to the Chromebook Goodies page at the link below. Thanks Google!

Chromebook Goodies

