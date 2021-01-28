Phoenix Point, Gods Will Fall, and TOHU provide an eclectic mix of gameplay on the Stadia Store this week

In addition to Madden 2021 dropping on Stadia today, three more games were recently announced to be arriving on the Stadia store. Phoenix Point – a tactical RPG in the same vein as the XCOM series, Gods Will Fall – a third-person action combat game, and TOHU – an adorable indie puzzle adventure title that seems to have lots of charm.

Two of these are available today, with the exception of Gods Will Fall, which launches tomorrow, January 29, 2021! You can learn more about each title below, or visit the new release section of the Stadia store to grab a copy. I’m personally very interested in Phoenix Point because I never had an opportunity to get into the XCOM series, but I do love tactical games more than anything else – oh yeah, and everyone loves shooting aliens, right?

Many people believe that TOHU will become a Stadia Pro title at some point giving to its indie nature, and while that may be true, it in no way, shape, or form indicates that it’s of lesser value or is something you ought to pass on. For just $13.49 as an introductory price, you’d be supporting the developers, Fireart Games, and it seems to have a nice mix of gameplay as you’ll play as the little girl and her robot separately. Each one has its own strengths and weaknesses, so it’s more something you’ll have to think through than you would in something like Gods Will Fall. It’s nice to take a break from senselessly beating up bad guys sometimes, so be sure to keep an open mind!

Phoenix Point

In Phoenix Point, fight heart-pounding battles and win by a razor’s edge, then return to base to re-equip, upgrade, and plan your next move in a campaign that tests your strategic mettle. A fantastic tactical RPG that challenges your critical thinking, strategic vision, and guts. Available today for $59.99 USD

Gods Will Fall

Unravel the dark secrets of each ancient God as you venture into their elaborate and perilous lairs. Crawling with minions who will stop at nothing to defend their deities, each location will be deadlier than the last. Steep yourself in savage third-person combat as you battle loathsome gods in this visceral action epic that’s part ballet, part brawl. Available January 29, 2021 for $24.99 USD

TOHU

Get lost in TOHU, a brand new adventure game set amongst a world of weird and wonderful fish planets. Explore beautiful environments and solve intricate puzzles as a little girl, joined by her mechanical alter-ego, Cubus. Together they will discover the truth about themselves and the mysterious Sacred Engine that powers their world. TOHU is brought to life through gorgeous handcrafted artwork, with a musical score from Christopher Larkin – the award-winning composer of Hollow Knight. Whether you’re searching for critters or learning how to operate a cannon that fires moles, TOHU is packed with all manner of crafty puzzles, eccentric characters and wacky conundrums. Available today for $13.49 USD (Regularly $14.99)

