The all-new, Full HD HP Chromebook X360 14b is now available from Costco

HP’s newest X360 models have started popping up at various retailers and it looks like there will be a number of offerings depending on your wants and budget. The 1366 x 768 variant landed on Amazon this past week and you can even pick one up at Target if you’re interested. These Chromebooks are very similar to their premium sibling, the original HP Chromebook X360 14 but sport lesser processors, not-so-premium displays and more budget-y build quality. That doesn’t mean they aren’t worth taking a look at but understand that they won’t reflect the premium craftsmanship we’ve come to love in the original X360 14.

Until now, the beefed-up model of the X360 14b has been absent from retailers. Featuring the more-powerful Pentium N5000 processor, Full HD display and up to 8GB of RAM, I have a feeling this variant will be more desirable among Chromebook enthusiasts. Now, thanks to Costco, the 4GB/64GB and 8GB/128GB models are both available and you don’t have to be a Costco club member to get your hands on one. Caveat: You will pay a 5% non-member premium if you purchase from them without a membership.

Here’s a rundown of what the Full HD HP Chromebook X360 14b has to offer:

Chrome OS

Intel® Pentium® Silver N5000 Processor 1.1GHz

4GB or 8GB RAM

64GB or 128GB storage

14″ Touchscreen IPS Micro-Edge WLED-Backlit FHD (1920 x 1080) Display

Full-Size Island-Style White Backlit Keyboard with Touchpad

2x USB 3.1 Type-C (3.0 Power Delivery and 1.2 DisplayPort)

1x USB 3.1

1x Combination Headphone/Microphone Jack

1x MicroSD Media Card Reader

12.76″ x 8.90″ x 0.74”

3.48lbs

Android and Linux App support

USI stylus support

These are some pretty solid specs if the price is right. The 4GB/64GB model comes in at $399 but if you hold out until Black Friday, you can grab it for $299 and that’s probably a deal worth waiting for in my opinion. The 8GB/128GB model jumps up to $529 and even though it will likely perform like a champ, it’s tough to look at this as a solid bargain when the original HP X360 14 can be had for around $450 on an average day.

Still, these will probably be great sellers during the holiday buying madness and purchasing from Costco has some perks that may push some buyers over the edge. One, Costco offers an exclusive concierge service to its members that features live support 7-days a week excluding holidays. Two, the buying club automatically adds an additional year of warranty to many products and laptops are included in the bunch. This perk is for members only, however. So, it may be worth signing up if you’re serious about buying from Costco. You can check out both models at the link below.

Full HD HP Chromebook X360 14b at Costco

We’ll have our hands on both the Full HD and HD versions this week. Don’t forget to check back for Robby’s hands-on if you’re not sure which model will be right for you.



