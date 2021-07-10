Google Play Pass gives parents over $150 in games to entertain the kiddos this month

Whether you’re a Chromebook owner or you simply have an Android phone or tablet, Google Play Pass has become a behemoth of value. Whether or not many would prefer to acknowledge it, Google’s subscription service, which will run you just $4.99 USD per month or $29.99 USD per year always adds a little something for everyone. It now sports almost 800 apps and games, and for the month of July, the service has added 45 new titles. That’s potentially the most titles added in a single month to date!

The additions this time around are mostly for kids, and while I do wish that Google would add more high-quality roleplaying games, I do think it’s awesome to see them honing in on a specific audience this time instead of being so scattered. If you have young children, around the age of 3-8 years old, you’ll find a ton of games they can download on their devices in addition to the overwhelming number that already come with Play Pass. Some of the games we’ve highlighted here, particularly the ones featured, will be for more mature users, and I would recommend keeping them away from the kiddos unless you feel they can handle some monsters. You’ll also want to be wary of Angelo and the Deemon and Delight Games (Premium Library) – definitely not for kids.

If you have a favorite Play Pass game, or if you have yet to try the service, please let us know in the comments. I still have a mind to review some of my favorites for you all, but honestly, I’d want to see more demand for such content before I go out of my way to do so. It’s nice to see so much value in local gaming outside of cloud gaming like Stadia, so Play Pass is quickly becoming one of my favorite subscription services, despite its broad stroke offerings. Below are the major titles you’ll want to be careful with for your kids – Happy gaming!

Wanna Survive

《Wanna Survive》is a zombie apocalypse turn-based tactics game. It features a highly streamlined combat system that removes the tedious elements of turn-based combat for engaging fights against large groups of mob-like enemies that focuses on unit placement and synergies. The game features a diverse cast of character as you make your way towards North City. Help the survivors avoid permanent death through your decisions in combat and ration management, and they just might be able to reach the fabled Sanctuary.

Undead Horde

You’re a necromancer – a re-animator of the dead. Undead Horde is a necromantic action game with elements from action RPG, strategy and hack’n’slash. Re-animate almost any enemy and build an army of dozens of undead minions. Take command and send your undead war machine against the living and their leader King Paladin Benevictor. Equip your necromancer with endless amounts of loot and lead your army to ultimate victory!

Lovecraft’s Untold Stories

Lovecraft’s Untold Stories is an action rogue-lite with RPG elements. You explore randomly generated levels based on the H.P. Lovecraft stories, fighting cultists and all kinds of monsters from the Mythos, improving your weapons and gear, solving puzzles and challenges, and looking for clues and knowledge to defeat the Great Old Ones and the Outer Gods.

More Games New to Play Pass

