New Chromecast? How to stream Wonder Woman 1984 free on Christmas Day

Well, this bizarre trainwreck of a year that we call 2020 will soon be coming to an end. Here’s to hoping that 2021 will get started off on the right foot and that the recovery of the masses will be swift and sweet as we do our best to put the bad behind us. On the bright side, tomorrow morning many will wake up to celebrate the holidays with a day off from work, gift unwrapping, and a hearty meal. For a lot of us, Christmas day will also include some well-deserved binging of our favorite holiday movies or catching a new episode of our favorite show. The kids and I will be viewing the newest episode of Big City Greens while my wife has been preparing for the Holiday episode of Call the Midwife.

Historically, December 25th also means heading to the movie theater for many as major blockbusters debut highly-anticipated films on Christmas. Sadly, 2020 has severely changed the way we normally do things, and even though many theaters will be open, streaming services have muscled their way in to grab a share of the wild popularity of big-budget movie debuts. We saw this recently with the Disney+ release of the live-action version of Mulan and more and more studios are slating their films to launch in theater and on paid streaming platforms simultaneously.

One such film that is all the buzz right now is Wonder Woman 1984. Despite DC Films’ struggle to capture the hearts of audiences, Wonder Woman seems to be one of the more warmly received titles, and the upcoming sequel that releases tomorrow is anticipated to be the best yet from the franchise that includes the Justice League lineup of characters. Good or bad, we are big superhero fans around our house and we’ll be carving out some time over the weekend to give Wonder Woman 1984 a viewing or two. No, we won’t be packing up the kids and heading to the theater. Instead, we’ll be streaming it on our new Chromecast with Google TV thanks to HBO Max.

HBO Max is one of the latest streaming services to hit the market and it also happens to be the exclusive location to stream Wonder Woman 1984 the same day that it releases in theaters. If you’ve already signed up for HBO Max, you’re good to go. Tomorrow at 12 PM Eastern, you’ll be able to enjoy the Wonder Woman sequel. If you don’t have HBO Max, we’ve got a little tip for you that will let you watch Wonder Woman 1984 for free over this holiday weekend. Here’s the skinny.

Once upon a time, HBO Max offered a free trial but sadly, those days are gone. Thankfully, you can still pick up a freebie thanks to Hulu. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can add HBO Max to your plan in the add-ons section. It runs $14.99/month but you can cancel at any time. If you are lucky, you may see that Hulu is offering you a 7-day free trial for HBO Max. I’m not sure the rhyme or reason but it seems to be available for some Hulu subscribers but not everyone. That said, you can actually sign up for Hulu + HBO Max on a seven-day trial right now and it won’t cost you a dime. The offer is for new subscribers only but it’s a sure-fire way to score Wonder Woman 1984 and a ton of other great content for the holiday weekend.

Hulu works great with the new Chromecast w/Google TV but you can access the content on your phone, smart TV, previous Chromecast models, and just about every other piece of streaming hardware available on the market including any Apple TV or Amazon devices you may have around the house. You can sign up for the free trial at the link below. Just choose the one month, $5.99 trial, and then, you should be able to add the free trial of HBO Max from your add-ons dashboard. Enjoy the movie and have a happy and safe holiday weekend.

Sign up for Hulu + HBO Max