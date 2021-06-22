Here are a bunch of new Chromebooks beginning development

I remember the early days of Chromebook development. I remember getting so excited about finding just one new board in development and seeing the promise of a new hardware feature or two show up that we’d not had prior. It was a simpler time that I knew would fade and in 2021, we’re watching the lest vestiges of that time disolve into distant memory. And that’s a very, very good thing.

You see, I’m not at all sad about this and you really shouldn’t be, either. It’s a sign that Chromebook adoption is skyrocketing and that more and more manufacturers are taking the platform seriously. In a semi-post-pandemic world, there’s no way you can ignore the growth of Chromebooks and device makers like HP, Acer, ASUS, Lenovo, Dell and more see this and are clearly responding. We are tracking more Chromebooks in development by far than we’ve ever had before, and we have a bunch more to add right now.

In the past, a new board alone was cause for a whole post, but these days, it takes a special device to warrant an entire article in and of itself. The devices being added today are pretty run-of-the-mill at this point, consisting of a new Snapdragon 7c Chromebook, a new MediaTek MT8183 Chromebook, a couple Tiger Lake (‘Volteer’) Chromebooks, and a nice smattering of Jasper Lake devices. I told you all a bunch of Jasper Lake Chromebooks were coming. We’ve not yet scratched the surface on the retail side of things here in 2021 for the latest small-core Intel Chromebooks. As this long list of Chromebooks materializes on store shelves, there will be an absolute flood of affordable devices for consumers to choose from. So, without any further ado, here are the new boards being added to the ongoing list of tracked Chromebooks here at Chrome Unboxed:

It’s a growing list and, as you can tell, there are a bunch of Jasper Lake Chromebooks on the way. While some of these will just be variants of one another, there’s no doubt that the Jasper Lake wave is coming in a big, big way. As I’ve argued before and will continue to do, Chromebooks like these are important and exciting at this point because they are getting good and should remain at competitive, low prices. With better quality, faster speeds, and low MSRPs, they will not only be great values, but they will also put pressure on OEMs to keep prices down on the higher-end hardware, too. It’s a win-win and we’re very excited to start seeing these small-core Intel devices begin showing up in droves over the next few months.