Chromebook growth continues, overtakes MacOS in Q4 2020 notebook sales

Back in November, we reported on how in Q3 of 2020 Chrome OS growth was exploding across the globe. Now, the newest report by Strategy Analytics has shown that this impressive growth has continued throughout Q4, to the point that Chrome OS has overtaken MacOS’ #2 slot with 16.4% of the global Notebook PC market share.

Analysts attribute this momentum to the growing need of devices for e-learning and entertainment, not to mention that during the holiday season, many Chrome OS devices were priced aggressively and became attractive purchase options for many.

While growth and demand continues – and accelerates – there is plenty of concern about whether the market will be able to keep up in 2021. Supply chain strain along with rising component costs seem to be the key issues as the pandemic continues. I would expect Chromebook prices to reflect these increases in cost as well as we have already been witnessing.

There’s no doubt that Notebook PCs are more personal for consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic, with multiple computing devices per household trending higher. Strain on the supply chain and rising component costs will be a key concern as demand is expected to stay high in 2021. Source: Strategy Analytics

It will be very interesting to see if Chrome OS can hold onto the second place slot or if MacOS will reclaim its position with the well-received release of its M1 Macbook. Only time will tell. In the meantime, we will be watching the trends and continue to bring you the best Chrome OS deals as they hit the marketplace.