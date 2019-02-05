New Feature For Upcoming Detachable Chromebook ‘Sarien’

We’ve talked quite a bit about the slightly-mysterious ‘Sarien’ in the past week. From its emergence as a new flagship Chrome OS device to the fact that it looks to be made by Dell, ‘Sarien’ is starting to add up to a very intriguing option in the high-end Chromebook space.

Today, we add yet another new feature to the pile: a Wacom-powered touchscreen. As many of you already know, a Wacom screen means one very important thing is coming for ‘Sarien’, and that thing is stylus support.

Now, given this is a new device from Dell, it isn’t too crazy to imagine that ‘Sarien’ will support the same Wacom EMR stylus setup that the fantastic Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 is sporting with it’s larger-than-standard stowable pen.

You can check out the commit language here:

UPSTREAM: mb/google/sarien/variants/arcada: Enable touchpad and touchscreen Enable Elan touchpad and WACOM touchscreen

It doesn’t get much more straightforward than that. While we fully expect to keep finding more and more behind this new Chromebook detachable from Dell, the knowledge that it will be using the latest processors and possesses a Wacom touchscreen and pen make for a great start.

As always, we’ll keep digging for more info.