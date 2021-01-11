[Updated: Imaginary] Grab these new wallpapers for your Chromebook in preparation for dark mode

Update: Google has added several new designs to their wallpaper manager in Chrome OS under the category labeled ‘Imaginary’. These designs were made by creative designer Leo Natsume using programs like Blender 3D, Photoshop, Illustrator, and more. Leo lives in Porto Alegre, Brazil, and has used his unique, 3d claymation and paper-style look for ad campaigns in partnership with big companies like Instagram, Facebook, Google, and more. Here’s a sample of his work, but you can get all of the new wallpapers for your Chromebook using the blue button below!

In preparation for dark mode, Chrome Canary has now received a slew of new wallpapers across three collections published by Google. Luckily, you don’t need to wait for them to show up on your Chromebook to take advantage of them because we’ve got you covered. Simply click the button below to grab your high-resolution copy and set your wallpaper to your favorite one!

The first collection is called Collage and was created by Matthew Hollister, an illustrator working in Seattle, WA. It features a mix of abstract designs with color schemes that are often found in nature and are harmonious and pleasing to the eye. The second one is the new Elements collection by Rutger Paulusse. These are among my favorite designs in the set and look to be a mix of abstract hard candies and smoke or liquid – very pleasing to the eye. The last one is called Made by Canvas and was created by Russ Gray and Hedof using Google’s Chrome Canvas drawing web application. I tried my hand at Canvas, but was pretty terrible at it.





samples of the new wallpapers

Some of these designs have been sort of inverted with their color schemes recreated to be easier on the eyes at night and are sure to pair nicely with dark mode when it finally launches on Chrome OS. I hope that with it, Google finds a way to automatically swap out the light version and the dark version of each wallpaper design dynamically to match the theme you choose for your device. Perhaps they can find a way to tap into some of the daily refresh technology that the wallpaper picker already has. It would be a shame to have to change them back and forth manually, especially if Google allows dark mode to turn on automatically at night or when the battery is low like they do with Android. You can also download a modified version of these wallpapers to your phone thanks to Android Police here.

