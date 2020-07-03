A new Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is now available and quite affordable

In hunting around a bit for some Fourth of July deals, we came across a new variation of a new Acer Chromebook that was not part of the most recent press release issued from their virtual event. In some ways, this device was shown to us in our press materials, but as you’ll note in that post, the new Spin 311 from Acer was announced as a MediaTek Helio P60T device. This low-powered processor is the same silicon you’ll find in the Lenovo Chromebook Duet and, while fine in that setting, a more-powerful option at a lower price is definitely welcome.

Enter the new Acer Chromebook Spin 311 with the latest small-core Intel chips in the Celeron N4020. This is the same chip used in the ultra-affordable Lenovo Chromebook 3 that Gabriel just reviewed and is a great combo of affordability and productivity, giving users great battery life, solid performance, and lower device prices. The device we’re seeing on Amazon right now has pretty average specs for low-end Chromebooks with 4GB RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage, so you’re getting the bottom of the barrel in those respects.

Where this one really stands out is in the inclusion of an IPS touch display with Corning Gorilla Glass on top that doubles as an anti-microbial layer as well. The outer shell looks good and the Chromebook is convertible for use in stand, tent, and tablet modes as well. With a very strong lineage in the low-end Chromebook segment, I’d bet this device feels quite solid and is put together very well. Acer has a long history of well-built, affordable Chromebooks dating back to the R11 and this device looks like a definite part of that family. As a bonus, it appears that this Chromebook still works with EMR pens, so if you have a stylus that has worked on low-end Acer Chromebooks before, it should work here as well.

We’re reaching out to Acer to try and get our hands on one of these units along with the ARM-powered version that utilizes the MediaTek P60T and we’ll have a review once we have one or both of them in the office. Again, though I’ve not used one yet, I can say that Acer’s low-end Chromebooks have always been well-received and beloved by many, so I think you are in good hands if you are looking for a low-cost, higher-performing Chromebook. At the time of writing, it is now available on Amazon for only $269.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Key Specs

Intel Celeron N4020

4GB RAM

32GB eMMC storage

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5

11.6-inch IPS Gorilla Glass anti-microbial display

Convertible form factor

11.65 x 8.11 x 0.79 inches

2.62 pounds

AUE: June 2026

10+ hours of battery life

