Netflix is taking gaming pretty seriously, adds popular indie title Into the Breach

Since December of this past year, Netflix has more than doubled its games library. It went from 10 titles to 23, in an effort to supplement its plummeting subscriber count by offering something new and quite different than its core services. That’s not to say interactivity wasn’t a thing before for the company, as Bandersnatch was an interactive video, but by adding games, it’s plunging deep into the interactive media sphere.

Recently, Netflix added a great sizzle reel to YouTube via IGN as seen below to showcase its new and exciting benefits, and although they’re not AAA games, the fact that so many popular indie titles are hitting mainstream media simply shows how powerful the potential for individual projects by solo developers and small teams can be. As an indie dev myself, this is extremely exciting, especially with Netflix’s popularity over the years.

In fact, today, Netflix is adding a popular tactical RPG indie title called Into the Breach! I love me some tactical games, and this one is a turn-based strategy title by Subset Games. If you’ve ever heard of FTL: Faster Than Light, these are the same folks that created that. Into the Breach allows you to control powerful mechs from the future in an effort to defeat an alien Kaiju threat. Each world is randomly generated too.

The remnants of human civilization are threatened by gigantic creatures breeding beneath the earth. You must control powerful mechs from the future to hold off this alien threat. Each attempt to save the world presents a new randomly generated challenge in this turn-based strategy game from the makers of FTL. Steam Store

Here are the 23 titles on tap (with the exception of Into the Breach, which launches on the platform on July 19, 2022). If you want to play it before it’s published on Netflix, you can do so on Steam, Nintendo Switch, or really anywhere else, including Google Stadia!