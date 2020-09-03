Get better Wi-Fi and save $70 on this Nest Router bundle

A dependable internet connection is more important now than ever before. With so many of us working or learning from home, it is imperative that we can access coverage in every corner of our home or office. Google’s Nest Wi-Fi is one of the best solutions around to do just that. The Nest Wi-Fi router is capable of delivering upwards of 600 Mbps to a single device and it will cover up to 2200 sq. ft. When you toss in an add-on Nest Point, you can cover as much as 3800 sq. ft. and you’ll get the added bonus of a Google Assistant-enabled smart speaker.

If you’re looking to get a larger space setup for better internet access, Woot! has a deal for you. The Nest Wi-Fi 3-pack includes the main Nest router and two Nest Points that can create a seamless mesh network that can cover up to 5,400 sq. ft. The two add-on points feature the Assistant smart speaker feature that lets you control your smart home or office and access the Assistant with a simple “Hey Google.” Nest Wi-Fi is one of the best mesh systems on the market and setup is a breeze with the Google Home app. You can also use Nest Wi-Fi with the previous generation of Google Wi-Fi. we use a Nest Router and one point here at the office and the coverage is flawless and fast. The three-pack retails for $349 on the Google Store but Woot! is having a one-day sale that will nab you the bundle for only $279.99. This might be overkill for the average household but it would make the perfect setup for a larger office space. Check out the link below to get the details. This is not a refurbished deal. This is a NEW Nest Wi-Fi bundle.

Nest Wi-Fi Router + 2 Points from Woot!