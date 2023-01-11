The next Nest Speaker will reportedly ship with Google Fuchsia out of the box

According to a recent report by 9to5Google who laid eyes on one of Google’s documents before it was hidden, one of the tech giant’s upcoming smart home devices will ship with Fuchsia OS from day one. In recent memory, we’ve discussed how a third-generation Nest Audio or Mini speaker may be in the works. At one point, we thought it may end up being a Chromecast Audio successor.

Another possibility is that the upcoming Pixel Tablet dock may be what’s hinted at, though it would be strange for the tablet to ship with Android and the dock to ship with Fuchsia. Anyway, my bet is still on the next Nest Audio or Mini generation.

This document, which had its privacy changed after the developers mistakenly made it public, reveals the following line:

Eventually, Fuchsia will be used as the operating system on devices when they are manufactured in factories

According to the same source, the company will add support for JavaScript development, which should make it easier for device and home control management. Manufacturers will need to have this implemented by the first half of this year since the first factory-built Fuchsia devices are going into production soon after. The focus in the future will be on supporting the mysterious new OS out of the gate instead of updating devices to it after they ship.

If you recall, Nest Hub devices are now running Fuchsia for many, and Google has been clear on its intent to shift its smart home ecosystem away from CastOS, the operating system that’s run on Chromecast and Nest devices since their release. While not a groundbreaking development, this new OS from Google seeks to bring all of its hardware and software together with feature parity and similar user interfaces for the future. Let me know in the comments if you are still happy with your smart home devices, or if you’re ready to upgrade when the new lineup eventually drops.

