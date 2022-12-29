Brinks stops offering professional home monitoring to its remaining Nest Secure customers

Anyone who invested in a Nest Secure for its ease of use and setup process has been without a replacement for the past two years. After being discontinued in 2020, the company promised that it would continue updates until further notice.

While it’s kept its word, that doesn’t mean that those of us clinging onto these systems have anywhere to go within the ecosystem. No new security system has hit the market under Google via its partnership with ADT, and at this rate, I truly don’t believe one will.

Now, some users who have been using the Brinks Home monitoring service that used to be an available add-on when purchasing and setting up the Secure are being email regarding its discontinuation for Google’s home security system.

Hi [customer name] We’re reaching out to inform you that as of December 31, 2023, Brinks Home will unfortunately no longer be able to support the monitoring for your Nest Alarm System. We want to give you plenty of time to plan, so your account will now be on a month-to-month contract. You don’t have to do anything today. Over the next year, we will continue to deliver critical security updates and software fixes. Until then, you shouldn’t notice any change with your Nest Secure experience. If you have any questions or concerns, please call 866.541.9416 for assistance Your Brinks Home Team. Contents of an email sent to existing customers via Reddit

Anyone who subscribed to Brinks Home received a phone call from a Brinks trained professional when their Nest Secure went off. Additionally, if the user did not respond within a reasonable amount of time, that professional would then call the police to investigate a break in.

Over on the homepage for the Nest Secure Brinks Home advertisement, the notice you see above in the image is now present in place of a sign up button. To be fair, they haven’t been taking new sign ups since the Secure was officially discontinued by Google, but now, they will stop supporting existing customers.

During the time to come, Brinks has placed those who remain on a month-to-month contract automatically until its customers can find an alternative solution with feature parity. Reading between the lines, what I’m trying to say is that there isn’t one – well, at least, not with Google’s Nest Secure system.

This means that there is now officially less reason to continue using it and this pushes myself and others even harder to upgrade outside of the ecosystem in 2023. I’m truly disappointed that Google and ADT have not put together a system to replace Secure or at least communicated their intent. With my luck, I’ll move to a competitor and then the duo will announce a Nest Secure x ADT or something.

Kudos: 9to5Google

