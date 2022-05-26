Your Nest Hub will now show the date, time, and weather all at once on the standby screen

Appearing on version 46.32.13.418036576 and Cast firmware version 1.56.290464 of the second-generation Google Nest Hub, as well as on the JBL Link View as per 9to5Google, the time, date, and weather will all now appear simultaneously on the bottom-left of the device homescreen!

As you can see in the image above, all three are present at the same time on the photo slideshow when a user has their Hub on standby. In the previous version of the OS, the time and weather would appear, but the date would be inaccessible until you swipe away the gallery and get to the main screen. Having everything all in the same place makes it much more glanceable, don’t you think?

Apparently, the feature had been appearing and disappearing for some users on Reddit over the past few weeks, and anyone who has it may have their device enrolled in Google’s preview program. I’m excited to see what the company is doing with the Nest Hub and other displays in the home, especially as they’ve recently gained an app drawer, placing the experience more in line with Chromebooks and Android devices.

I can’t wait to see how much more useful they can become over the course of even the next year. If you’ve got the update, drop a comment below to let us know! Be sure to tell us what features you still feel are missing from your Nest Hub or Nest Hub Max and what you think is long overdue for being added.