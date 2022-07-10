You can now view Spotify real-time lyrics on Nest Hub

Spotify introduced real-time lyrics on Android, iOS, TVs, consoles, and the web in November 2021. Now, as reported by 9to5Google, they’re also available on the Nest Hub and other Google Assistant-powered Smart Displays.

Spotify’s fullscreen media controls on the Nest Hub now display lyrics next to the bottom-right “favorite” or “heart” icon. Tapping replaces the background image with scrolling text highlighting the song’s current line, while subsequent lines appear below the on-screen controls. The feature is powered by Spotify’s partnership with MusixMatch, as noted in smaller print at the end of the displayed song lyrics, and works for both Free and Premium accounts.

Song playing on Nest Hub via Spotify and displaying real-time song lyrics

Song playing on Nest Hub via YouTube Music with no options for displaying lyrics

This stands out from what you currently get on YouTube Music, which only offers static song lyrics on mobile and web, but no song lyrics at all on Smart Displays. As 9to5 notes, this had been available with Google Play Music since 2018 but was never ported over once YouTube Music took over.

This is very unfortunate, but no surprise for those who were loyal Google Play Music users and held out until the end to switch over as the transition wasn’t exactly smooth. After all, we are talking about an app that took six years to finally gain native cast support on the web. Still, even with the improvements over the years, YouTube Music seems to always lag behind Spotify in features. Let’s hope Google takes notice and adds more convenient features like this one to YouTube Music soon.