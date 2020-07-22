Google Store Daily Special: $85 off a Nest Hub Max, Wi-Fi and Point speaker

Yesterday, Google made history by being the first company to bring Netflix to a smart display. You can now stream all of your favorite Netflix content to your Nest Hub and Hub Max to binge in whatever room you want. Today, Google is bringing you a Daily Special that takes full advantage of the Nest Hub’s newly found capability. But first, check out the latest video in the Daily Special series feature Fred Armisen. This one is especially dear to my heart as I love to cook and spent nearly two decades in the food industry. Just be warned. He eats raw bread dough and it’s a little tough to watch. LOL

The Deal

To stream your favorite Netflix shows in the furthest corners of your home, Google is offering $85 a bundle that includes the Nest Hub Max, Nest Wi-Fi, and the Assistant-enabled Point. The Nest Wi-Fi and Point extender will create a seamless mesh wireless network that can cover up to 3800 square feet of space. Combined with the gesture-capable Nest Hub Max, this is a great bundle for those that like to get down and dirty in the kitchen. You can watch your favorite cooking shows while you prepare dinner and pause the playback with a simple raise of your hand. You know, in case you need to put out a fire or something. Check out the deal over at the Google Store at the link below. Don’t forget. You can still take advantage of the recent Daily Specials if you missed them.

Nest Hub Max & Wi-Fi w/Point