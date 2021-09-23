Nest Hub and Nest Max now accept commands in and display interfaces in Spanish

For those of us just learning Spanish, those who are trying to brush up on their second language, or for those who speak it as their first, Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max now support Spanish in more significant ways. Previously, you could use Google Translate to convert a phrase, but the entire user interface text will now have the option to be displayed in Spanish!

If you’d like to switch your Hub over to Spanish as its primary language display option, just visit the Languages section in your Google Assistant option of the Google Home app. Shortly after swapping it there, you’ll see your device magically convert everything after a short server-side refresh. No more being forced to use your Hub in English!

¡ahora todo se muestra en español¡

Even more exciting is the fact that the company is now allowing users to speak entire commands directly in Spanish! Many Hispanic Hub owners have spent years using these devices to listen to music, watch videos, control their smart homes, and more in English because there was no other option, so this should come as a nice surprise in celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month which just recently began.

Google also detailed some new entertainment options for Spanish-speaking users today in its blog post. If you’ve got a Youtube TV subscription, you can stream Univision directly on your Hub from the company’s cable cord-cutter app, and a popular Mexican Bingo game called ‘Lotería’ can now be called up in either English or Spanish by saying ‘Hey Google, habla con Loteria Don Clemente’. It’s a fun, fully recorded game show complete with sound effects, music, and even a host!

Calling up recipes, adding items to your shopping list, checking your Nest Hello doorbell to see if there’s a package outside, or even calling everyone to the dinner table by saying “Hey Google, anuncia es hora de cenar’ to Broadcast the delicious food everyone can probably already smell will now be easier and more inclusive than ever thanks to Google’s efforts this month. All of this with the exception of Spanish display text will also work on the Nest Mini because, well, it doesn’t have a display, of course. Let me know below in the comments if you’ll be using this or what other languages you hope gain full support on Nest devices next!