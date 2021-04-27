Your hotel room could soon come equipped with a Nest Hub for your convenience

Seemingly in direct response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, many hotels across the United States about to implement ‘contactless guest information and services solutions’ which will reside in guest quarters during their stay. This means that when you check-in for a stay at a hotel in the near future, you’re likely to be presented with a Google Nest Hub as a part of your amenities.

Google has partnered with Volara – the leading provider of voice assistant solutions for hotels – and Guest Supply – a Sysco Corporation – in order to pre-load special software into the latest iteration of its Nest Hub hardware (Hoteliers will likely utilize the original Nest Hub as well as they will be buying them in stock, but we’ll see).

Because the Hub has no built-in camera, it’s the perfect solution for the hospitality industry to provide contactless guest services, direct contact to the front desk, recommendations for food, drinks, and entertainment, item requests, alarms for waking up before you need to vacate the hotel room and more. Additionally, guests will be able to play music, check the weather, learn about local attractions, and more just by saying “Hey, Google”.

“The power of Google’s leading smart display hardware – unmatched on the market for its guest privacy protections – coupled with Volara’s proven management interface, conversation models, and integrations hub – is having a demonstrable impact on hotels managing guest requirements for contactless stays during this pandemic. As we bring this solution to many more hotels through our partnership with Guest Supply, we expect it will become the standard guest room amenity at properties seeking to lead the industry in recovery.” Globenewswire

I’m not really sure why I hadn’t considered how useful Nest Hubs would be in hotels before, but apparently, someone at Google has been hard at work to make it a reality. Honestly, it’s just such a perfect fit though, and I’m really glad it’s happening. What other industries do you see Google’s hardware becoming a part of? Its software has become used around the world, and as a new-ish hardware company, it’s interesting to see large industries beginning to adopt it only a handful of years in.