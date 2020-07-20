Google Store Daily Special: Save $15 on this Nest Mini & Chromecast bundle

After taking the weekend off, Fred Armisen is back with another Google Store daily special. This go-round, we see Fred in the familiar meditating position from the original Nest teaser video that kicked off the month-long promotion. Today’s deal consists of a great little streaming bundle that can turn any room into a binge den. The bundle includes a Google Nest Mini smart speaker in your choice of Chalk, Charcoal, Sky or Coral, and a 3rd-Gen Chromecast in Chalk or Charcoal.

Getting a Nest Mini on the cheap used to be fairly easy as the tiny Assistant-enabled speaker frequently went on sale for $35 but as of late, it’s full pop at most retailers. The Chromecast, however, has recently received a permanent price reduction from $35 to $29.99. This bundle knocks $15 off of the pair which isn’t a deal to break your neck grabbing but $63.99 is a decent deal if you’re wanting a simple, Assistant-powered streaming setup for your home or office. The Nest Mini was a near-perfect upgrade to the original Google Home Mini and the 3rd-Gen Chromecast is just as capable and versatile as it was the day it launched. The only drawback of this Chromecast model is the lack of 4K streaming but for most users, that’s not really an issue. You can grab the Daily Special at the link below. You can also get free, 2-day shipping on any order with the promo code “GOOGLESTORE2DAY” at checkout.

